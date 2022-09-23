Caffeine: 5 things to know if you are a coffee addict

Having too much coffee can have a negative impact on your health.

You might think drinking coffee in the morning could be a great idea. you'll even think it is a good way to urge yourself to enter into the morning. But having coffee very first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach may be a terrible idea as it can develop a lot of health issues.

Here are some reasons not to avoid coffee.

1. Stomach Acid- Your stomach has acid, which, at the correct level, helps your body digest food properly. Drinking a cup of coffee empty stomach adds to the matter by putting more acid in your body. Always having an excessive amount of stomach acid will harm your stomach, resulting in problems like heartburn, irritable bowel syndrome, and stomach ulcers.

2. Bad Digestion- Having caffeine on an empty stomach ruins digestion, resulting in a bloated feeling and other signs of irritable bowel syndrome, like pain and irregularity.

3. Anxiety- After you undergo your morning on an empty stomach, you lower your brain's power to properly break down serotonin. Serotonin is A chemical that produces a "happy, the calm hormone". Drinking too much coffee causes anxiety and depression.

4. Dehydration- Drinking coffee on empty stomach raises the number of fluid that your body passes, and might cause dehydration.

5. Low Levels of Serotonin- Coffee will cause you to feel less hungry. People who drink coffee straight away in the morning sometimes find themselves skipping. Serotonin is also important for a night's sleep. Your body changes serotonin into melatonin at midnight. Low levels of melatonin usually result in insomnia problems. If you prefer drinking coffee, ensure to always have it after breakfast.