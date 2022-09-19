Durga puja 2022: Origin and significance of the festival

Durga puja

Durga Pooja has always been an integral part of the Hindu culture. An auspicious Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga is Navratri. Navratri, which is a major Hindu festival, is celebrated all across the country and marks the arrival of the Goddess Durga in various avatars in our homes. Sharad Navratri 2022 will begin on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and ends on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

Durga puja festival is celebrated in the month of autumn, which usually falls in September / October. As per the Hindu solar calendar, it comes on the first nine days of Ashvin.

History of Durga puja

In most parts of the country, the festival commemorates the victory of the goddess over a demon called Mahishasura. As per religious belief, the goddess killed the demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. She began her battle against the demon on the seventh day of Navratri, called Maha Saptami and killed him on Vijay Dashami. Since then, Goddess Durga is worshipped as a symbol of shakti (power)

Significance of durga puja

The goddess, known to Hindus because the ‘destroyer of evil’, is characterized by her ten arms carrying various lethal weapons, further as her vehicle – the lion. Also called Bhavani, Amba, Chandika, Gauri, Parvati, and Mahishasuramardini, Durga is the ‘Mother goddess’ and therefore the ‘Protector of the Righteous’ to Hindu devotees.

Origin of Durga puja

Durga Puja was first organised by the rich Bengali landowners or Zamindars, in 1757 to honour and welcome the general. the person who initiated it absolutely was Raja Nabakrishna Deb of Calcutta. After this, the practice of elite people organizing their own household pujas became the norm but many people were excluded from these festivities. By the first 20th century the concept of the general public or community Puja had evolved called the "sarbojanin" puja and this included people from all castes, creeds and ranks of life. The goddess was considered by many to be an icon for the country and its freedom struggle.