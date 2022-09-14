Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics

Less than a month remains for the start of Durga Puja festivities this year. Let's have a look at the preparations underway.
As the 5-day long celebration of Durga Puja approaches, the streets of Kolkata light up with pandals being set up, and people crowding the popular markets. This year the Durga Puja celebrations will begin on October 1, the sixth day of Navratri and it will end on October 5th, the 10th day of Navratri. In other parts of the country, October 5th will be observed as Dussehra.
This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, that the Durga Puja is being organised at its full strength. Durga Puja is celebrated in the Ashwin month of Hindu calendar. It is not just a festival for the people of Bengal but also an emotion.
1. Durga Idol decoration
An artist decorates the idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festivities at Kumartuly, Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
2. Durga decoration
Artist makes Goddess Durga cut-out at Kumartuly in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
3. WB CM Mamata Banerjee takes out rally
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes out a rally in Kolkata thanking UNESCO for putting Durga Puja on the intangible cultural heritage representative list. (Photo: PTI)
4. Artisan paints Goddess Durga
Artisan paints a clay idol of Goddess Durga at a workshop, ahead of the celebrations of Durga Puja, in Nadia. (Photo: PTI)