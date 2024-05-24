Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Porsche crash: All six accused, including minor's father, sent to judicial custody till June 7

Watch: MS Dhoni finally reveals the mystery behind his 'new team'

Preity Zinta makes her comeback to Cannes Film Festival after 11 years in shimmery white gown worth...

Jay Shah denies approaching Ponting, Langer for Team India coach job, says 'neither I nor BCCI...'

Kajol and Prabhu Deva to reunite after 27 years in high-budget action thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: MS Dhoni finally reveals the mystery behind his 'new team'

Preity Zinta makes her comeback to Cannes Film Festival after 11 years in shimmery white gown worth...

Jay Shah denies approaching Ponting, Langer for Team India coach job, says 'neither I nor BCCI...'

Foods that harm your hair and cause hair loss

7 weakest animals in the world

10 heaviest birds on planet Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Preity Zinta makes her comeback to Cannes Film Festival after 11 years in shimmery white gown worth...

British TV host calls Priyanka Chopra 'Chianca Chop Free', angry fans say 'this is huge disrespect'; video goes viral

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

HomeIndia

India

Pune Porsche crash: All six accused, including minor's father, sent to judicial custody till June 7

On Friday, the special court in Pune sends all six accused, including the minor's father Vishal Agarwal to judicial custody till June 7.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 24, 2024, 06:18 PM IST

Pune Porsche crash: All six accused, including minor's father, sent to judicial custody till June 7
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A court here on Friday remanded Vishal Agarwal, father of a 17-year-old involved in a car crash that killed two persons in the city, and five other accused in the case in judicial custody till June 7.

The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.

But the court remanded Agarwal and others including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments -- where the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before his Porsche car knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike -- in judicial custody instead.

Attempts were made to make it appear that the minor was not at the wheel and some adult person was driving the car at the time of the accident on May 19, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ricky Ponting reveals why he turned down BCCI's offer to be India head coach

Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615% in a decade, per second it earns whopping...

This actress was once highest paid in India, did superhit film with Sanjay Dutt, refused to work with him again due to..

Centre slaps Rs 2710800 fine on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 8 others for violating...

Meet man who almost failed in class 12, IIT alumnus, who quit high-paying job at Infosys for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement