Watch: MS Dhoni finally reveals the mystery behind his 'new team'

Dhoni has finally unveiled the mystery behind the new team he promised to create, as announced on Facebook.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 24, 2024, 05:59 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni finally reveals the mystery behind his 'new team'
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni was recently featured in a new commercial for Citroen, a renowned automobile brand. The commercial was unveiled on Friday, May 24th, marking a significant moment for both Dhoni and the French automobile manufacturer. Dhoni expressed his privilege at being chosen as the brand ambassador for Citroën.

In the commercial, Dhoni reflects on the disappointment of India's loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Inspired by this experience, he decided to create a fan team called Citroen Team Dhoni. The purpose of Citroen Team Dhoni is to provide unwavering support to Team India during their matches.

Watch:

The Ranchi-born cricketer was visibly disheartened as the Super Kings were eliminated from IPL 2024 following a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league game. Needing 201 to qualify for the playoffs, the match seemed within the Yellow Army's reach as they required 11 runs off 5 deliveries.

However, Yash Dayal's dismissal of Dhoni led to a 27-run victory for RCB. The loss has raised questions about Dhoni's future in the IPL, but the CSK CEO has confirmed that the veteran will indeed return for the 2025 edition.

