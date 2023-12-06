Blend like a pro with premium hand blenders on Amazon

Headlines

Buy trendy and long-lasting nail paints under Rs 200 on Amazon

Vicky Kaushal reveals Shah Rukh Khan apologised to him for this reason on Dunki sets: 'I had to convince him that...'

Meet Harvard graduate, whose bad experience with dentist drove him to build India's largest dental chain worth...

Makoons Preschool celebrates a decade of tailored learning and growing little leaders

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy trendy and long-lasting nail paints under Rs 200 on Amazon

Vicky Kaushal reveals Shah Rukh Khan apologised to him for this reason on Dunki sets: 'I had to convince him that...'

Meet Harvard graduate, whose bad experience with dentist drove him to build India's largest dental chain worth...

8 benefits of drinking lemon-honey water every day.

Amazing benefits of ginger for hair growth

8 irresistible cheesy dishes for snacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, quit acting, is popular among girls, he is now...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Blend like a pro with premium hand blenders on Amazon

Say goodbye to splatters and messes, the best range of splash-free hand blenders on Amazon will make the blending breeze. Hurry and get your hands on these amazing deals and experience the convenience of various speed controls.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hand blenders are such a fantastic addition to any kitchen. They make cooking and baking so much easier and more enjoyable. With a hand blender, you can effortlessly whip up smoothies, soups, sauces, and even homemade baby food. It's a versatile tool that saves you time and effort in the kitchen and the convenience of variable speed control allows you to achieve the perfect consistency for your recipes.

KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W At Rs 1,399

  • The KENT 400W Hand Blender is a convenient yet potent tool that simplifies kitchen tasks
  • Its adjustable speed control allows for easy customization based on the recipe, making food prep a breeze
  • Perfect for both hot and cold blending, you can whip up shakes, soups, or smoothies.
  • Rust-resistant, sharp, and durable stainless steel blades guarantee perfect results every time
  • With its high-power 400W motor, you can enjoy a desirable speed and quiet operation. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Amazon Basics 300 W Hand Blender At Rs 931

  • This is a robust blender equipped with a 300 W potent and efficient motor suitable for a variety of cooking tasks
  • It features food-safe, rust-resistant stainless steel blades and a slim ergonomic design for easy handling and use
  • The Penta-flow breakers ensure uniform and consistent blending
  • A 100% copper motor with double bush guarantees long-lasting performance.

Buy Now on Amazon


Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender At Rs 775

  • This blender features a unique comfort grip and operates at a frequency of 50 Hz, with functions including beating and pureeing
  • It's easy to store and clean, and comes with a stainless steel blade
  • A handy tool that saves you time in the kitchen by handling all your chopping, blending, or mixing tasks with a single button
  • The design is elegant, and it operates at 18000 RPM. 

Buy Now on Amazon


INALSA Hand Blender 750 Watt At Rs 1,640

  • It offers a variable speed and instant turbo function, allowing you to adjust the speed to suit different foods and uses. Its bell-shaped mixing base design minimises suction and splashing
  • The 100% sharp stainless-steel blade, made from quality food-grade stainless steel, ensures thorough blending and cutting of ingredients for a consistent and homogeneous blend
  • The splash-free blender foot, with a splash guard cover, keeps the blade safe and covered.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Sachin Pilot's movement, phone...': Big claims by Ashok Gehlot's OSD

One of Bollywood's biggest flops was delayed multiple times, starred Tollywood star who didn't return to Hindi films

Meet brother-sister duo who were flop in Bollywood, left acting forever, father was a superstar, they now...

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Fashion Jewellery: Find perfect pendants to complete your look on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE