Basant Panchami 2023: When will Basant Panchami be celebrated this year, January 25 or 26? Check tithi, shubh muhurat

This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

File photo

The goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Saraswati, is worshipped on Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami. The Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, and science is known as Saraswati. Worshiping Maa Saraswati signifies knowledge and learning. This year the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26, 2023. On this day, students worship the goddess Saraswati. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami.

On this day, the colour yellow holds a lot of significance. People dress in yellow for the holiday, worship the goddess Saraswati, and consume customary foods. Yellow is a representation of both knowledge and the fields of mustard, which signal the beginning of spring.

Schools and educational institutes start the day with Saraswati Pujan on Vasant Panchami. Anubujh' muhurta is a perfect time and considered auspicious to carry out the rituals followed during Saraswati Pujan.

Astrologers consider the best time to worship Goddess Saraswati in the morning hours and while the Panchami (fifth) Tithi (date) prevails. 

Basant Panchami 2023 Muhurat

This year, Basant Panchami, the auspicious time for Goddess Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 07:12 am to 12:34 pm.  

Saraswati Puja Mantra:

 या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना। या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥  शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्‌। हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्‌ वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्‌॥२॥

