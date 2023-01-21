Long weekend in January 2023: Five hill stations near Delhi for short getaways

in this article we have brought some such beautiful hill stations at a distance of 300 km from Delhi, which you can explore this weekend.
Those days are gone when we all needed to plan weeks and months in advance to travel, and sometimes we ended up cancelling plans because of the distance. But now you do not need to do this at all, because in this article we have brought some such beautiful hill stations at a distance of 300 km from Delhi, which you can explore this weekend. These places look wonderful to enjoy the cool breeze of hill stations.
1. Nainital
Nainital, famous for its Naini Lake, is a great weekend getaway. Over a period of time, this place has proved to be a good vacation spot between family and group of friends. You can reach Nainital from Delhi within 7 hours. The distance from Delhi to Nainital is 303 km. While visiting Nainital, do not forget to visit Jim Corbett Park, which is located at a distance of about 2 hours.
2. Mussoorie
Mussoorie is another beautiful destination close to Delhi, where you can spend your weekend comfortably. Just above Dehradun, Mussoorie is also a popular place to visit with friends or family. Here the cool air and tourist places make people crazy about them. Also, the adventure activities here are like a paradise for thrill lovers. You must also visit Landour, a wonderful gateway from the plains, which is quite close to Mussoorie. Delhi to Mussoorie distance is 276 kms.
3. Kasauli
About six hours from Delhi, this spectacular destination is a little gem nestled in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. This hill station, situated in the lap of the Dhauladhar range, is known for its beautiful views. Apart from this, it is also very popular as a religious place, so if you are planning to visit Delhi, then this place is also the best. Delhi to Kasauli's distance is 288 km.
4. Rishikesh
When it comes to things to do in Rishikesh, river rafting is the first activity that comes to our mind and why not, it is such a fun activity. By the way, the real fun of visiting Rishikesh is with friends only. Apart from river rafting in Rishikesh, you can also enjoy riverside camping here. Going with friends, don't forget to pack a guitar with you. It is also necessary to have such things to create an atmosphere. The distance from Delhi to Rishikesh is 240 km.
5. Lansdowne
Lansdowne is a small hill town located at a distance of 258 km from Delhi in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Surrounded by oak and deodar forests and dotted with colonial-era buildings, this hill station is a good weekend spot for bird watchers and casual hikers. The city was discovered by the British and is named after Lord Lansdowne, the then Viceroy of India. The guesthouses here are reminiscent of the colonial era, from where you can comfortably explore the beauty of Lansdowne. Delhi to Kasauli distance is 260 km.
6. Dehradun
Dehradun is the capital and largest city of Uttarakhand. Dehradun is situated at an altitude of 1400 feet above sea level and the weather here is very pleasant throughout the year. Located just 30 km from Mussoorie, Dehradun is known as the gateway to Mussoorie and Rishikesh and Haridwar. This place is also no less than a heaven for nature lovers. Dehradun is also known for its beautiful sunrise and sunset views.
7. Nahan
Nahan is a beautiful town nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range surrounded by dense and pristine white peaks. If you want to spend a few days in peace away from the hustle and bustle of the city, then Nahan is the best place for you. The shimmering lakes like Rani Tal and Renuka Lake in Nahan serve as a perfect picnic spot and it is one of the best hill stations near Delhi within 250 km. Nahan has popular treks like Churdhar peak and Renukaji. Other tourist places like Jaitak Fort, Simbalwada Wildlife Sanctuary, Nahan Bada Bazar, and Trilokpur Temple must also be visited.