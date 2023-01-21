Long weekend in January 2023: Five hill stations near Delhi for short getaways

4/7

When it comes to things to do in Rishikesh, river rafting is the first activity that comes to our mind and why not, it is such a fun activity. By the way, the real fun of visiting Rishikesh is with friends only. Apart from river rafting in Rishikesh, you can also enjoy riverside camping here. Going with friends, don't forget to pack a guitar with you. It is also necessary to have such things to create an atmosphere. The distance from Delhi to Rishikesh is 240 km.