Anant Ambani birthday: Radhika Merchant spotted skydiving in Dubai with her friends, pics go viral

Now, some new photos have surfaced on social media in which Radhika Merchant can be spotted enjoying skydiving with her friends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Anant Ambani birthday: Radhika Merchant spotted skydiving in Dubai

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, celebrated his 28th birthday on April 10. Few days ago, some photos had gone viral on social media providing glimpses from Anant Ambani's birthday bash with his fiancee, Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated the birthday in Dubai.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of business tycoon Viren Merchant, who is the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged few months ago at a temple in Rajasthan and it is expected that the two would tie the knot soon.

The photos of Radhika Merchant enjoying skydiving in Dubai with her friends went viral on Tuesday (April 11). The pictures were initially uploaded by Orhan Awatramani, who is a close friend of Radhika Merchant. In the viral pictures, Anant Ambani's fiancee can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Radhika Merchant has opted for minimal makeup.

Earlier, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen celebrating the former’s birthday in Dubai. It was a grand birthday as singer Atif Aslam also performed in it.

