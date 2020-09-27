WATCH: Rahul Tewatia smashes 5 sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's 6 balls in RR's historic IPL win

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered an emphatic 4-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in one of the most entertaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (September 27). The Rajasthan side managed to score 82 runs off the last four overs as they completed the highest ever successful run-chase in the IPL history.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith won the toss and invited KXIP to bat first and oh boy did they take that opportunity to bat. Both Rahul and Agarwal gave their side a lightning start to the innings and formed a formidable

In chase of a total of 224 runs, Rajasthan Royals got off to an awful start as they lost Jos Buttler for just 4 runs. However, skipper Steven Smith and Sanju Samson then formed a formidable partnership and propelled Rajasthan towards the target score.

Smith (51) bagged his half-century but was soon sent back to the dressing room as James Neesham found a key breakthrough.

Samson was next to reach his half-century as he formed a key partnership with Rahul Tewatia to keep RR in the game.

While the momentum shifting towards Rajasthan, KXIP skipper called in Mohammad Shami and he managed to pay KL's trust by dismissing the very dangerous Samson for 85 (42).

However, Tewatia did not give up and managed to change the face of the match in the 17th over the match where he absolutely obliterated Sheldon Cottrell with some unbelievable power hitting.

The RR allrounder started to rain hell on Cottrell from the very first ball of the over and smashed the Windies pacer for 5 sixes in 6 balls to put RR back into the game.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

The 27-year-old scored 53 off 31 balls before Shami picked up his wicket but the damage was already done.

Robin Uthappa (9) and Riyan Parag (0) failed to lay their mark as Jofra Archer (13*) and Tom Curran (4*) seed off the match with RR ending on 226/6 with three balls to spare.