WATCH: Nicholas Pooran turns Superman to take an incredible catch in RR v KXIP IPL 2020 match

West Indian cricketer Nicholas Pooran pulled off the save of the season on the boundary ropes for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) during their IPL 2020 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (September 27).

In chase of a mammoth total of 224 runs, Rajasthan Royals got off to an awful start as they finished the lost Jos Buttler for just 4 runs.

However, skipper Steven Smith and Sanju Samson then formed a formidable partnership and propelled Rajasthan towards the target score.

During the second ball of Murugan Ashwin's first over the match, KXIP's Nicholas Pooran pulled off one of the most incredible pieces of fielding in the history of the sport.

Samson, who was batting on 26 off 14 balls, took on Ashwin and firmly struck Ashwin's delivery to what seemed like a six!

But, guarding the fence was the Windies cricketer who turned into Superman to save a certain 6.

Pooran floated in the air and took the catch and managed to throw the ball into the field before landing on the ground over the boundary line to save valuable four runs for his side as Smith and Samson had already managed to take a double.

