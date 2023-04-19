IPL 2023: RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing 11

Blowing hot and cold, Lucknow Super Giants will look to tick all the boxes and return to winning ways when they clash with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Wednesday. With three wins and two losses so far, LSG is a team overflowing with talent but they have missed a trick or two at times to find themselves on the losing side twice.
However, for Lucknow, it will be an uphill task to disturb the applecart of the Royals, who have performed like a well-oiled machine with a hat-trick of wins to grab the top spot in the IPL standings.
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Details
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Date and Time: April 19, 2023, from 7:30 pm onwards
Live Streaming and TV Details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Sanju Samson
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Predicted 11
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Butter, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood.