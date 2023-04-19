Search icon
IPL 2023: RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing 11

For Lucknow Super Giants, it will be an uphill task to disturb the applecart of the Rajasthan Royals, who have performed like a well-oiled machine with a hat-trick of wins to grab the top spot in the IPL standings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

RR vs LSG

Blowing hot and cold, Lucknow Super Giants will look to tick all the boxes and return to winning ways when they clash with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Wednesday. With three wins and two losses so far, LSG is a team overflowing with talent but they have missed a trick or two at times to find themselves on the losing side twice.

However, for Lucknow, it will be an uphill task to disturb the applecart of the Royals, who have performed like a well-oiled machine with a hat-trick of wins to grab the top spot in the IPL standings.

RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Details 

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date and Time: April 19, 2023, from 7:30 pm onwards 

Live Streaming and TV Details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips 

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson 

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya 

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul 

Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Predicted 11

Rajasthan Royals 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Butter, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants 

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood.

