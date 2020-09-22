'6666' - Jofra Archer strikes against CSK in IPL 2020 match as his old tweet resurfaces

According to ancient myths, Jofra Archer has a tweet for every moment of life and the Englishman once again showcased his mystic powers during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 opening match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (September 22). Archer, who is mostly renowned for his bowling prowess, showed exactly how much destructive he can be with the bat too during the final over of RR's innings.

In the 19th over the match, Archer smashed Lungi Ngidi for four back-to-back sixes from the first four balls of the over.

His 8-ball 27 cameo also propelled RR to 216/7 from their 20 overs and added a huge dent to Ngidi's bowling figures on the day, who ended up giving away 30 runs in the final over.

While the sixes were gargantuan, what makes that more 'magical' is that the pacer had already predicted that he would be doing.

Fans on Twitter managed to dig out one of Archer's yet another older tweets where he had posted "6666", matching the figures of his powerplay display to Lungi's first 4 balls over the 19th over.

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Rajasthan did not get off to the best of starts as they lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 4 runs. However, skipper Steve Smith (69) and Sanju Samson formed a formidable partnership of 121 runs.

Samson brought up his 19-ball 50 while Smith also reached his half-century.

However, the partnership was broken by Ngidi, who sent Samson back to the dressing room for 74. Devid Miller (0), Robbin Uthappa (5), Rahul Tewatia (10), Riyan Parag (6) all failed to get going as Archer (27*) and Tom Curran (9*) took RR to 216/7 in the end.