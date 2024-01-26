Republic Day 2024 LIVE UPDATES: President Murmu, French President Macron depart from Kartavya Path as parade concludes

India
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today with French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.
India gears up for momentous platinum celebrations of the country's Republic Day today with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.
Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. (With inputs from ANI)
President's Bodyguard escort President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron back to Rashtrapati Bhavan after the conclusion of #RepublicDay2024 parade.
One LCH ac in lead and two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV ac in echelon fly in five ac 'Arrow Formation' over Kartavya Path.
Aerial shots were taken especially from Prachand which is taking part in the flypast over Kartavya Path, during Republic Day 2024 celebrations here.
The Central Armed Police women personnel are exhibiting their prowess of 'Naari Shakti'. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour.
The Group consists of 1500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity. The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states of the country. 120 dancers have also donned masks related to various tribal and folk performing arts and 120 dancers are performing dances with traditional umbrellas and other artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.
Tableau of Jharkhand takes part in Republic Day2024 parade
The tableau transports the audience through the rich heritage of Tasar Silk. Upon the tableau, the resilience of tribal women in the production of Tasar Silk is being showcased.
The tableau of the state reflects the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times. The tableau has been decorated with "bell-metal and terracota artefacts" to depict the traditional arts and crafts.
Rajputana Rifles led by Lieutenant Sanyam Chaudhary of 20th Batallion marched past the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade, with war cry 'Raja Ram Chandra Ki Jai!' echoing in sync on their mouths.With first battalion of Rajputana Rifles having being raised in 1775, it is the oldest Rifle Regiment of the Indian Army.
It also has the distinction of winning the first Victoria Cross in 1856. The Regiment has displayed exceptional valour and bravery, wherever it has been deployed.During the Kargil war of 1999, the gallant action of 7th & 11th battalions of Rajputana Rifles led to the capture of Tololing and Haneefuddin sector.The Regiment has a rare and impeccable distinction of winning 10 Arjuna Awards.
The detachment of Pinaka of the Regiment of Artillery from 1890 Rocket Regiment, led by Lt Priyanka Sevda of 262 Field Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.
The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day
Above them are two Rafale fighter jets on Kartavya Path
The first Army contingent leading the Mechanised Column is of 61 Cavalry, led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horsed Cavalry Units’
The winners of the highest gallantry awards including Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra on the Kartavya Path, as the March Past begins.
For the first time, the parade is being heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade is commencing with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. being played by these artists.
In a heartwarming gesture, the resilient 'Himveers' of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), stationed in the snow-bound regions along the India-China border, have extended their heartfelt greetings to fellow countrymen on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.
In a warm gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and the citizens of India as the nation celebrated its 75th Republic Day. Sharing a photograph capturing a moment with PM Modi on social media, Macron expressed his sentiments with a message that read, “My dear friend @narendramodi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!”
The United States has extended Republic Day wishes to India, calling the country a key strategic partner of the US. "I would just note that - would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in. India is a country - it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is - was quite indicative in - during Prime Minister Modi's state visit here to the United States this past summer," the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday (US local time).
As people are gearing up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on Friday, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the country with over 8,000 security personnel deployed in the national capital alone. All heavy transport and light goods vehicles will be barred from entering the capital ahead of the Republic Day, along with elaborate security checks due to the sensitivity of the occasion, said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal.
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations today. This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023. This momentous visit by President Macron culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.
The two leaders have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship. Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023. This visit by President Macron marks the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day.
This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to France for Bastille Day in July 2023 was a spectacle of symbolism and substance. - (ANI)
The live coverage of the Republic Day Parade will begin on National Broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) at 9 am today. The live event can also be watched on DD's official YouTube channel, and DD National, its news channel TV.
For the first time, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.