Republic Day 2024 LIVE UPDATES: President Murmu, French President Macron depart from Kartavya Path as parade concludes

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

8 countries with largest Hindu populations

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks 'million mirror selfies' on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: 'Aap itne boring…'

Republic Day 2024 LIVE UPDATES: President Murmu, French President Macron depart from Kartavya Path as parade concludes

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today with French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

India gears up for momentous platinum celebrations of the country's Republic Day today with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. (With inputs from ANI)

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:52 PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people who arrived at Kartavya Path to watch Republic Day 2024 parade. 

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:44 PM

    President's Bodyguard escort President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron back to Rashtrapati Bhavan after the conclusion of #RepublicDay2024 parade.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:25 PM

    One LCH ac in lead and two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV ac in echelon fly in five ac 'Arrow Formation' over Kartavya Path.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:21 PM

    Aerial shots were taken especially from Prachand which is taking part in the flypast over Kartavya Path, during Republic Day 2024 celebrations here.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:17 PM

    Motorcycle display enthralls the guests 

    The Central Armed Police women personnel are exhibiting their prowess of 'Naari Shakti'. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:16 PM

    Cultural performances form a part of Republic Day 2024 celebrations 

    The Group consists of 1500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity. The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states of the country. 120 dancers have also donned masks related to various tribal and folk performing arts and 120 dancers are performing dances with traditional umbrellas and other artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:15 PM

    Tableau of Jharkhand takes part in Republic Day2024 parade 

    The tableau transports the audience through the rich heritage of Tasar Silk. Upon the tableau, the resilience of tribal women in the production of Tasar Silk is being showcased.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:14 PM

    Tableau of Chhattisgarh takes part in the parade 

    The tableau of the state reflects the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times. The tableau has been decorated with "bell-metal and terracota artefacts" to depict the traditional arts and crafts.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 12:10 PM

    Rajputana Rifles led by Lieutenant Sanyam Chaudhary of 20th Batallion marched past the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade, with war cry 'Raja Ram Chandra Ki Jai!' echoing in sync on their mouths.With first battalion of Rajputana Rifles having being raised in 1775, it is the oldest Rifle Regiment of the Indian Army.

    It also has the distinction of winning the first Victoria Cross in 1856. The Regiment has displayed exceptional valour and bravery, wherever it has been deployed.During the Kargil war of 1999, the gallant action of 7th & 11th battalions of Rajputana Rifles led to the capture of Tololing and Haneefuddin sector.The Regiment has a rare and impeccable distinction of winning 10 Arjuna Awards.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM

    The detachment of Pinaka of the Regiment of Artillery from 1890 Rocket Regiment, led by Lt Priyanka Sevda of 262 Field Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM

    All terrain vehicles used by the security forces displayed at Kartavya Path on the Republic Day

  • 26 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM

    Mechanised Columns of the Army take part in RepublicDay2024 parade

    The detachment of Tank T-90 Bhishma, led by Lt Fayaz Singh Dhillon of 42 Armoured Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM

    The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day

    Above them are two Rafale fighter jets on Kartavya Path

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:53 AM

    March past by the Army Mounted Columns begins

    The first Army contingent leading the Mechanised Column is of 61 Cavalry, led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horsed Cavalry Units’

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:50 AM

    The winners of the highest gallantry awards including Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra on the Kartavya Path, as the March Past begins.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM

    Republic Day2024 parade at Kartavya Path begins with 'Aavahan' 

    For the first time, the parade is being heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade is commencing with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. being played by these artists.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM

    The national flag has been unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

     

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM

     President Murmu, Macron arrives in traditional buggy. PM Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM

    Republic Day 2024: President Murmu leaves for Kartavya Path

    President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron leave for the Kartavya Path for the RepublicDay2024 parade. President Macron is attending the function as the chief guest this year

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM

    To witness the parade, PM Modi and other dignitaries are currently making their way to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM

     Republic Day 2024: PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial

    PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the nation

  • 26 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM

    ITBP 'Himveers' extend warm Republic Day greetings from snow-clad India-China border 

    In a heartwarming gesture, the resilient 'Himveers' of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), stationed in the snow-bound regions along the India-China border, have extended their heartfelt greetings to fellow countrymen on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM

    R-Day chief guest Emmanuel Macron extends wishes

    In a warm gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and the citizens of India as the nation celebrated its 75th Republic Day. Sharing a photograph capturing a moment with PM Modi on social media, Macron expressed his sentiments with a message that read, “My dear friend @narendramodi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!”

  • 26 Jan 2024, 08:58 AM

    BJP chief unfurls national flag at party HQ in Delhi

    At the party headquarters in Delhi, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 08:41 AM

    US extends Republic Day wishes to India, calls country key strategic partner

    The United States has extended Republic Day wishes to India, calling the country a key strategic partner of the US.  "I would just note that - would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in. India is a country - it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is - was quite indicative in - during Prime Minister Modi's state visit here to the United States this past summer," the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday (US local time).

  • 26 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM

    Elaborate security arrangements in place, over 8,000 security personnel in Capital

    As people are gearing up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on Friday, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the country with over 8,000 security personnel deployed in the national capital alone. All heavy transport and light goods vehicles will be barred from entering the capital ahead of the Republic Day, along with elaborate security checks due to the sensitivity of the occasion, said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 07:48 AM

    Republic Day 2024: India celebrates 75th Republic Day, PM Modi extends wishes

    PM Modi extended wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he said in a social media post on X.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 07:24 AM

    French President Macron to grace 75th Republic Day celebrations as chief guest

    French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations today. This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023. This momentous visit by President Macron culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

    The two leaders have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship. Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023. This visit by President Macron marks the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day.

    This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to France for Bastille Day in July 2023 was a spectacle of symbolism and substance. - (ANI)

  • 26 Jan 2024, 07:11 AM

    Republic Day Parade: When and where to watch parade live telecast

    The live coverage of the Republic Day Parade will begin on National Broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) at 9 am today. The live event can also be watched on DD's official YouTube channel, and DD National, its news channel TV.

  • 26 Jan 2024, 06:57 AM

    For the first time, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

