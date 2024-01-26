Republic Day 2024 LIVE UPDATES: President Murmu, French President Macron depart from Kartavya Path as parade concludes

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today with French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

India gears up for momentous platinum celebrations of the country's Republic Day today with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. (With inputs from ANI)