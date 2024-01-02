Woman gang-raped near shopping mall in Noida, 3 held, key accused still at large

The incident occurred near a shopping mall a few days back, but the victim reported it to local authorities on December 30, following repeated harassment by the accused.

The Noida Police said that they have arrested three suspects linked to the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman in the city. The incident occurred near a shopping mall a few days back, but the victim reported it to local authorities on December 30, following repeated harassment by the accused, according to the officials.

The police initiated an investigation after filing an FIR at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 30, leading to the arrest of three individuals identified as Rajkumar, Aazad, and Vikas, reported PTI.

However, two other suspects, Ravi and Mehmi, including the primary accused, a local strongman, remain at large, with ongoing efforts to arrest them.

The police said in a statement that the complainant had immediately not reported the matter to the police owing to the fact that the perpetrators are “dabang” (strong men) people.

Later, she approached the police on December 30 after being blackmailed and harassed by the accused once again.

Following her medical examination last week, the complainant's statement was recorded in accordance with procedures, the police stated.

The police added that the arrested accused have been produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody.

With inputs from PTI