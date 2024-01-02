Woman gang-raped near shopping mall in Noida, 3 held, key accused still at large

Headlines

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

DMK MP compares BJP IT cell to 'Jobless barbers', after Bihari-toiket remark

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

9 Health benefits of saffron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

HomeIndia

India

Woman gang-raped near shopping mall in Noida, 3 held, key accused still at large

The incident occurred near a shopping mall a few days back, but the victim reported it to local authorities on December 30, following repeated harassment by the accused.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 09:57 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Noida Police said that they have arrested three suspects linked to the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman in the city. The incident occurred near a shopping mall a few days back, but the victim reported it to local authorities on December 30, following repeated harassment by the accused, according to the officials.

The police initiated an investigation after filing an FIR at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 30, leading to the arrest of three individuals identified as Rajkumar, Aazad, and Vikas, reported PTI.

However, two other suspects, Ravi and Mehmi, including the primary accused, a local strongman, remain at large, with ongoing efforts to arrest them.

The police said in a statement that the complainant had immediately not reported the matter to the police owing to the fact that the perpetrators are “dabang” (strong men) people.

Later, she approached the police on December 30 after being blackmailed and harassed by the accused once again.

Following her medical examination last week, the complainant's statement was recorded in accordance with procedures, the police stated.

The police added that the arrested accused have been produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody.

With inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man quenches thirst of squirrel with water bottle, internet hearts it

Spotify users facing massive crashing issues on Android

Job scam that offered money to 'impregnate' women busted, 8 arrested

Japan Earthquake Live Updates: More powerful earthquakes could hit country, tsunamis can continue for next 1-2 days

Watch: Manoj Bajpayee shares 'unforgettable memories' from 2023, says 'grateful for every challenge'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE