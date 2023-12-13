Headlines

Why BJP choose fresh faces for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh CM posts? Congress answers

BJP's pick for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 shocks everyone. The party chose Mohan Yadav, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Vishnu Deo Sai over leading candidates Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, and Raman Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

After nine days of closed-door discussions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally revealed its choices for Chief Ministers in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and left behind several former chief ministers like Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Raman Singh and picked Bhajan Lal Sharma, Vishnu Deo Sai, and Mohan Yadav as new CMs of states.

The Congress said on Wednesday that there are a few reasons why the new faces with strong RSS-ABVP ties who were chosen as new chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Vishnu Deo Sai, and Mohan Yadav, have caused a stir. Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, stated that although it is a BJP internal affair, the decisions show that there is no democracy within the party. 

"These choices are completely unexpected because they feel that only Modi and Amit Shah's choices matter. The choice of the people, the MLAs does not matter. This is the peak of Amit Shah and Modi," the Congress MP said.

Congress party spokeswoman Supriya Shrinate shared a 5-point summary of the BJP's choices for chief minister:

  • This is the end of BJP's regional satraps
  • Anyone who can pose a challenge to PM Modi will be dealt with.
  • The decision of only 2 people will be imposed in Delhi, not the elected MLAs.
  • These Chief Ministers will follow his orders like puppets and any of them will be removed at any time whenever Saheb feels like it - as happened in many states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam.
  • Democracy has completely ended within BJP and the will of two people is carried out in the name of the party.

 "Well, the one who pushed people like Advani, Joshi, Sinha, and Shourie to the Marg Darshak Mandal - what a big thing is this for him?" she concluded. 

