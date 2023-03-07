Who was Vijay aka Usman, shooter in Umesh Pal murder case? What went down in Prayagraj police encounter?

Vijay alias Usman was shot dead by the UP police in Prayagraj in a second encounter conducted against the killers of prime murder witness Umesh Pal in February.

After the shocking murder of Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, the Uttar Pradesh police has sprung into action and conducted its second encounter in the case, shooting down prime accused Vijay alias Usman.

The UP police in Prayagraj conducted its second encounter in the case, as two out of the total nine accused in the Umesh Pal murder case were now killed by the authorities after an intense shootout. Vijay alias Usman was one of the shooters who attacked Umesh Pal outside his home.

Vijay alias Usman was gunned down by the Prayagraj police on Monday near the Kaundhiyara area of the district. Vijay was one of the six attackers who went after Umesh Pal was he was sitting in his car outside his home and was shot dead by the assailants.

Who was Vijay aka Umesh, accused in Umesh Pal murder case?

The accused in the Umesh Pal murder case was named Vijay Kumar, who also went by the alias of Usman Chowdhary. Vijay was shot dead by the Prayagraj police on Monday, March 6, after a gunfight encounter by the crime branch of Uttar Pradesh police.

It is believed that Vijay Kumar was the first person who fired a shot at Umesh Pal during his murder. Vijay was seen in the CCTV footage of the Umesh Pal murder incident carrying a gun and a plastic bag, which reportedly contained bombs that were thrown at Pal’s car.

Vijay was the first person to fire a shot during the murder conspiracy and was clearly caught on camera. Vijay Kumar was believed to be a member of the Atiq Ahmed gang and was also known as Usman Chowdhary by his gang members in an effort to confuse the police.

What happened during the encounter?

Senior police officers from the Uttar Pradesh crime branch began combing the Kaundhiyara area of Prayagraj during the early hours of March 6 and eventually spotted Usman. They asked the murder accused to surrender, after which he began firing at them.

This led to a gunfight between the police and Vijay aka Usman, after which he sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries, being the second accused to be killed during the encounter by the Prayagraj police.

READ | DNA Explainer: Faulty government carbines reason behind Umesh Pal murder? Know what happened