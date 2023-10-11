Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Terrorist Shahid Latif was killed by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Pakistan. Latif was one of the key conspirators in the Pathankot attacks, and a most wanted terrorist in India.

Pakistani terrorist Shahid Latif, who was one of the key conspirators in the 2016 Pathankot attacks, was reportedly killed by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Pakistan’s Sailkot city. As per sources, Latif was shot dead near the place of worship.

The 41-year-old terrorist was killed near the Noor Madina Mosque after the Friday prayers. The assailants fled from the scene shortly after the murder. The Pakistan police are yet to identify the gunmen and the area has been cordoned off till investigations conclude.

Shahid Latif was one of the most wanted terrorists in India and played a crucial role in the Pathankot attack of 2016. Latif was a prominent member of the terrorist outfit Jaish-E-Mohammad and was imprisoned in India years before the attacks.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, Shahid Latif had guided the four terrorists to carry out the attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016. A total of 12 people had died in the attacks carried out in the Indian airbase, including 4 attackers.

In 2010, he was released by the Indian government along with 24 other terrorists. In 1999, Latif's name was also on the list of the JeM terrorists demanded for release along with JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar in connection with the hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines plane.

According to an NIA charge sheet filed in court last year, Latif had transported and provided logistic support to newly infiltrated JeM terrorists, who entered into Indian territory to execute a suicidal attack on security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region.

Shahid Latif was apprehended and imprisioned in India in 1994 on allegations of terrorism under the UAPA act. He was convicted for a period of 16 years, and was later released by the Congress government in 2010 and sent back to Pakistan via the Wagah border.

(With IANS inputs)

