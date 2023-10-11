Headlines

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Nestaway Platform excels in providing unshakable rental reliability

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

Batters with centuries on ODI World Cup debut

6 Benefits of Indian superfood Ghee

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

'Rockets fell on our house and...' : Israeli woman narrate ordeal on Hamas missile attack

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

HomeIndia

India

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Terrorist Shahid Latif was killed by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Pakistan. Latif was one of the key conspirators in the Pathankot attacks, and a most wanted terrorist in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistani terrorist Shahid Latif, who was one of the key conspirators in the 2016 Pathankot attacks, was reportedly killed by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Pakistan’s Sailkot city. As per sources, Latif was shot dead near the place of worship.

The 41-year-old terrorist was killed near the Noor Madina Mosque after the Friday prayers. The assailants fled from the scene shortly after the murder. The Pakistan police are yet to identify the gunmen and the area has been cordoned off till investigations conclude.

Shahid Latif was one of the most wanted terrorists in India and played a crucial role in the Pathankot attack of 2016. Latif was a prominent member of the terrorist outfit Jaish-E-Mohammad and was imprisoned in India years before the attacks.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, Shahid Latif had guided the four terrorists to carry out the attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016. A total of 12 people had died in the attacks carried out in the Indian airbase, including 4 attackers.

In 2010, he was released by the Indian government along with 24 other terrorists. In 1999, Latif's name was also on the list of the JeM terrorists demanded for release along with JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar in connection with the hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines plane.

According to an NIA charge sheet filed in court last year, Latif had transported and provided logistic support to newly infiltrated JeM terrorists, who entered into Indian territory to execute a suicidal attack on security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region.

Shahid Latif was apprehended and imprisioned in India in 1994 on allegations of terrorism under the UAPA act. He was convicted for a period of 16 years, and was later released by the Congress government in 2010 and sent back to Pakistan via the Wagah border.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | 'Raids on AAP leaders part of Modi ji's...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after ED raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

Experts show the dynamics of forex trading with $1 minimum deposits

Viral video: Man tries to eat gigantic 5kg samosa, internet calls him 'Baahubali'

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE