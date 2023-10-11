'Raids on AAP leaders part of Modi ji's...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after ED raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence

The raids at the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan came close on the heels of the arrest of fellow AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

After the Enforcement Directorate conducted a day-long raid at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence on Tuesday, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has said, "The raid that took place at Amanatullah's place yesterday is a part of Modi ji's plan to destroy AAP."

Speaking after meeting with MLA Amanatullah at his residence, Kejriwal said, "More than 170 cases have been registered against AAP MLAs, and out of the 170 cases, 140 judgments were in our favour. For the last two years, they have started arresting our ministers and senior leaders. They arrested Sanjay Singh and also conducted raids at the residence of Amanatullah Khan. The matter is in the court, so I will not say much, but if you heard the hearing of Manish Sisodia's case, despite the judge saying it repeatedly, they did not have a single proof. They do not have any evidence against Manish Sisodia, which means that the entire case is fake."

Further, Kejriwal challenged PM Modi to prove that AAP leaders were involved in any scam. "The raid on Amanatullah yesterday is a part of Modi ji's plan to end AAP. Kejriwal has committed a bus scam, road scam, and electricity scam, I am challenging Modi ji to show proof. All these investigations that are going on are fake and their purpose is not to end corruption. Their aim is only to harass the opposition. Modi ji has become very arrogant. When the king of a country becomes so arrogant, then how can that country progress?"

Speaking on the raids on his residence, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said that ED didn't show any FIR on which the raids were conducted. "They did not show me any FIR copy, they just said that we have come to search the house in a 2016 case in which I am already out on bail. They were at my house for 12 hours. My mother has breathing problems and was given a nebulizer 3-4 times. Everyone was troubled but these people did not agree," Amanatullah Khan said.

