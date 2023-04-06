Who is Karan Kataria, student who claims Hindu-phobia, discrimination at London School of Economics?

LSE student Karan Kataria (Photo - PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter recently issued a letter to the famed London School of Economics in the United Kingdom, requesting the university to ensure the safety and well-being of Karan Kataria, an Indian student who recently faced discrimination in the institute.

The controversy was sparked inside the London School of Economics (LSE) where an Indian student named Karan Kataria alleged that he was facing massive backlash and discrimination only because he is from the Hindu community.

Karan Kataria had made serious allegations against the premium business school LSE, saying that the university is planning an ‘anti-India smear campaign’ and is discriminating against students on the basis of their religion, terming him as an Islamophobe and a homophobe.

My letter to London School of Economics regarding the safety and well-being of Mr. Karan Kataria and their response.@karanatLSE pic.twitter.com/QdtsD2D4PO — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 6, 2023

Who is Karan Kataria?

Karan Kataria is a student who is currently enrolled in the London School of Economics, which is one of the leading business schools in the world. Kataria is a student of the Law School of LSE, and recently published a long thread on discrimination faced by him.

Law student Karan Kataria was running for the General Secretary of the LSE Student Union, and said that he was disqualified from the race because he is a ‘Hindu nationalist’. He was also termed a homophobe and an Islamophobe by the committee.

Taking to Twitter, Karan Kataria said, “I have faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks due to the anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia. I demand that the @lsesu is transparent about its reasoning. I will not be a SILENT victim of Hinduphobia.”

He further claimed, “Unfortunately, some individuals could not bear to see an Indian-Hindu leading the LSESU and resorted to vilifying my character and very identity in what was clearly in line with the alarming cancel culture which is uprooting our social communities.”

Kataria said that after he ran for the post, he was accused of being homophobic, Islamophobic, queerphobic, and Hindu Nationalist. He said that many complaints were lodged against him all of a sudden, despite being a well-reputed student.