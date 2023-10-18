Who is Balesh Kumar, ex Navy man, who faked his death for 19 years to avoid arrest in a murder case? Details inside

Balesh Kumar, a resident of west Delhi, was thought to have been killed in a burning truck in 2004, 18 days after he absconded from a murder scene in Delhi, for 19 years.

Balesh Kumar, a resident of west Delhi, was thought to have been killed in a burning truck in 2004, 18 days after he absconded from a murder scene in Delhi, for 19 years. According to the police, he had changed his name to "Aman Singh", in Najafgarh and acquired fraudulent identification cards to fund his new lifestyle. In addition to resuming his life after pretending to be dead, Kumar was able to relocate his wife and their two children to Najafgarh in outer Delhi starting in 2011.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime branch) said, “Once his wife realised that enough time had passed and chances of him getting caught were low, she moved in with him, along with the children. While he had assumed a new identity, the wife and children maintained their original identity.”

Kumar was captured on September 28 from Najafgarh on the outskirts of Delhi. He was employed as a real estate broker. When he was caught, his wife allegedly escaped.

Chilling revelations emerged when Kumar was detained by the police after an inquiry that supported their allegations:

Kumar, who is from Haryana, completed his education till Class 8. In 1981, he enlisted in the Navy, and he left in 1996. He then founded a transport company and moved his family to Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

In 2004, Rajesh was choked at Delhi's Samaypur Badli by Kumar and his brother Sunder Lal, according to statements made by Kumar to police. According to him, alcohol was being consumed by the three when a fight erupted over an alleged extramarital affair between Kumar and Rajesh's wife. After a fight broke out, Kumar and his brother, who were both drunk, choked Rajesh to death.

Investigations revealed Kumar’s escape plan. He hired 2 labourers from outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on April 30. Kumar drove them to Jodhpur in his brother’s truck and in Jodhpur, the labourers were offered liquor with their meals on May 1 and later Kumar allegedly set the truck on fire while the workers were inside. He then left his papers there. When the police arrived, one of the bodies was recognized as Kumar's. The identity of the other body is unknown.

When the case came up in court, police said Sundar Lal had been arrested and Kumar was found dead in the truck.

Finding the families of the two labourers who were brutally killed in the truck in 2004 is a difficult challenge that police in Jodhpur are now facing. Manoj and Mukesh, according to Kumar, were solely known by their first names.