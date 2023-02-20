What will be the next phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Know expected inauguration date, route

Delhi-Mumbai expressway is likely to be complete by 2024 (File photo)

The Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, and has improved connectivity between the capital and cities in Rajasthan, majorly cutting down travel time.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the biggest infrastructural project currently being constructed in India and aims to cut down the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours. As of now, the distance between the two cities is covered in over 24 hours by road.

While the first stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has already been launched by the Centre and is open for commuters, it is expected that the next phase will be inaugurated in the coming months, while the entire expressway will be launched most likely by January 2024.

It is expected that the next phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the Sohna-KMP-Vadodara stretch, which will further improve connectivity between Haryana and Gujarat. The new expressway stretch will commence from Gurugram and end in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Through the new phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will run from Haryana’s Sohna to Guarat’s Vadodara, it is expected that the travel time between Delhi and Gujarat will be cut down to less than 10 hours, as per media reports.

The new stretch will connect Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan with Gujarat, and will pass through many cities in these states such as Gurgaon, Palwal, Alwar, Dausa, Kota, Ratlam, Godhra, and finally Vadodara. The Sohna-KMP-Vadodara stretch will likely be launched by June 2023.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is currently operational and is already being thronged by Delhi residents in need of a quick getaway. This phase of the expressway cuts down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to just 3 hours.

Further, the DND-Faridabad-KMP expressway part of the project is also in the works and is expected to be completed by May 2023. The entirety of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be launched by the first few months of 2024, as per reports.

