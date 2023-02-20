DND-Faridabad Expressway to shorten commute between Noida and Gurgaon, connect with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

DND-Faridabad Expressway is set to be complete soon (File photo)

With many new expressway and highway projects currently under construction across the country, many of the highly-connecting projects are taking place in the national capital of Delhi, including the DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway project.

The DND-Faridabab-KMP Expressway is currently under construction and is set to be a 59 km long and 6-lane highway between the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyover and Haryana’s Faridabad, also shortening the commute time to Gurugram.

The DND-Faridabad Expressway will run from the DND junction and Ring Road in Delhi to the KMP Expressway in Haryana, which connects Delhi to Sohna in Haryana, which falls in the Gurgaon district. The new expressway will improve connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.

Apart from this, the DND-Faridabab-KMP Expressway is set to connect with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will also connect Gurugram to the route to Mumbai. This means that a person will be able to travel from Gurgaon to Delhi in around 12 hours.

The new expressway is expected to pass entirely through the Faridabad bypass road in Haryana, and will also be a connecting link to the Jewar Airport. It is expected that this new expressway between Delhi and Faridabad will be complete by May 2023.

Further, the DND-Faridabad-KMP expressway is expected to connect Noida with cities like Faridabad and Gurugram through the DND flyover. Further, it will also pass through many areas in Delhi such as Kalindi Kunj, Batla House, Okhla Vihar, and Ring Road.

The Faridabad Expressway will be a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, which is the biggest infrastructural project in India. The complete stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be operational in January 2024.

Further, the construction of the DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway is being carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and will also be connected to the Sohna-KMP-Vadodara Expressway, which is part of the Delhi-Mumbai project.

