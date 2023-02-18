Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway to connect with Singhu border, Delhi-Agra highway; know route

The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway will be complete by 2025 (File photo)

Now, one will be able to travel to Agra with ease as the new Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway aims at connecting several prime cities in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. With the FNG expressway, the connectivity between Delhi and UP is set to increase.

According to media reports and officials, a 55-kilometer stretch on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will be turned into another highway which will commence from Delhi’s Singhu border and will pass through the three UP cities to connect with the Delhi-Agra highway.

The total stretch of the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway is set to be around 115 km, and the project is expected to be over by 2025. The new stretch of the FNG expressway will start from the Singhu border and pass through Faridabad, Noida and end in Ghaziabad.

Not only this, but the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will connect two national highways and five expressways, including the Delhi-Agra national highway. This means that Delhi will be vastly connected to Uttar Pradesh now.

Further, the Noida authority has decided to build three crucial stretches on the expressway - two elevated roads and an underpass – ahead of the construction work of the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway which will further improve connectivity.

Apart from this, the Noida part of the FNG expressway will connect with NE3 Delhi–Meerut Expressway (near Rahul Vihar), through Noida's sectors 121, 122, 140, and 150, and sector 168 (near Chhaproli Khadar) to intersect with Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and bridge over Yamuna near Chak Mangroli.

The FNG expressway will also connect with the Faridabad Bypass Expressway, connecting the stretch with the new mega-project of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This means that travelers from Faridabad will have connectivity to Mumbai as well.

The construction work of the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway has remained stuck for many years due to cost-sharing differences between the agencies involved in its development. Now, construction has resumed and the FNG expressway will be operational in a few years.

