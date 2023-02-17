Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Metro Majlis Park-Maujpur line to benefit Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, tentative launch date revealed

Delhi Metro: The ring road will make it easier for passengers from Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Bahadurgarh to travel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Delhi Metro Majlis Park-Maujpur line to benefit Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, tentative launch date revealed
Delhi Metro: The price of the project has also increased by 15 percent. (File)

The Delhi Metro's ring metro service will start by 2024. This will be the country's only ring metro corridor. It will also be the longest with a total length of 71.15 kilometers. This corridor will be prepared between Majlis Park and Maujpur. However, the 12.55 km long track will finish the network between north, south, east and west Delhi.

The Majlis Park, Maujpur corridor will be completed in 2024. A total of eight stations will be on this line. It will be a triple decker metro. Below the metro line will be a flyover and a road. On the ring road metro, there are already 36 metro stations.

The ring road will make it easier for passengers from Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Bahadurgarh to travel. It will also become very easy for the people of Delhi to reach railway stations and airports. There will be 11 interchange metro station on the ring road line -- Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh west, Rajouri Garden, Durgabai Deshmukh marg, Delhi Hatt, INA, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma and Welcome Station.

The Delhi Metro phase 4's work is delayed by 30 months. This is because DMRC is yet to take the approval to cut 2500 trees. The price of the project has also increased by 15 percent. The work will be completed by June 2024. As of now, 58 percent of the work has been completed.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.