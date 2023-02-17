Delhi Metro Majlis Park-Maujpur line to benefit Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, tentative launch date revealed

Delhi Metro: The price of the project has also increased by 15 percent. (File)

The Delhi Metro's ring metro service will start by 2024. This will be the country's only ring metro corridor. It will also be the longest with a total length of 71.15 kilometers. This corridor will be prepared between Majlis Park and Maujpur. However, the 12.55 km long track will finish the network between north, south, east and west Delhi.

The Majlis Park, Maujpur corridor will be completed in 2024. A total of eight stations will be on this line. It will be a triple decker metro. Below the metro line will be a flyover and a road. On the ring road metro, there are already 36 metro stations.

The ring road will make it easier for passengers from Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Bahadurgarh to travel. It will also become very easy for the people of Delhi to reach railway stations and airports. There will be 11 interchange metro station on the ring road line -- Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh west, Rajouri Garden, Durgabai Deshmukh marg, Delhi Hatt, INA, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma and Welcome Station.

The Delhi Metro phase 4's work is delayed by 30 months. This is because DMRC is yet to take the approval to cut 2500 trees. The price of the project has also increased by 15 percent. The work will be completed by June 2024. As of now, 58 percent of the work has been completed.