Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: No bikes, scooters, three-wheelers allowed on Delhi-Dausa stretch; know rule

New rules for Delhi-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (File photo)

The development of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is advancing with full force, with the first phase of the expressway launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. The Delhi-Dausa stretch of the new expressway is now operational for the public.

While the Delhi-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is now operational and open to the public, there are certain rules that have been implemented for this new stretch to stop slow-moving vehicles from causing problems on the highway.

According to the new rules set for the Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, two-wheeler vehicles including motorcycles and scooters, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles, and tractors with or without trailers have been barred from the stretch.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) issued a gazette in this regard, saying that the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles, such as two-wheeler and three-wheelers.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed as a high-speed corridor and thus can be dangerous for slow-moving vehicles. The speed limit at various parts of the expressway ranges from 80 kmph to 120 kmph, according to officials.

The NHAI order reads, “The expressway has been developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Expressway have been notified varying between 80 km/hour to 120 km/hour… the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow moving vehicles e.g. two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects.”

The Dausa-Delhi stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to improve connectivity between Delhi and Rajasthan, with the travel time between Delhi to Jaipur cut down to just three hours with this new highway. Earlier, the Delhi-Jaipur journey used to take around 6 hours.

The entirety of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be inaugurated by the first few months of 2024, while the different phases of the highway will be launched throughout 2023.

