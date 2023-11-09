What was Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's comments on woman that sparked row in State Assembly?

BJP's Nishikant Dubey has branded CM Nitish Kumar's remark as 'porn storytelling.'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described in the State Assembly how an educated woman can constrain her husband during sexual intercourse while highlighting the importance of women's education to control the population in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is why the numbers (of births) are coming down."

Kumar's statement has triggered a huge political row, BJP has insisted that Nitish Kumar must resign over his 'population control' remark despite his apology. The most cutting criticism of Kumar, the erstwhile BJP ally, came from Nishikant Dubey, who branded Bihar CM's remark as "porn storytelling".

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, calling him "very vulgar, patriarchal, and misogynistic."

"This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly," Poonawalla said.

During a speech at a political rally in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at Mr Kumar's use of "indecent language."

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav attempted to defend Nitish Kumar by claiming that the comment was about "sex education."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has requested the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly to take strong action against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks made in the Assembly on how important women's education is for population control.