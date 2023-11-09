Headlines

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became cordial with ex-beau Kartik Aaryan despite 'getting affected': 'There is no...'

'PM Modi stands for women...is best...': US singer Mary Millben reacts to Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' remarks; watch video

What was Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's comments on woman that sparked row in State Assembly?

Rajasthan: BJP accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint

Explained: What is artificial rain and the science behind it?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became cordial with ex-beau Kartik Aaryan despite 'getting affected': 'There is no...'

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

6 cricketers with 'Most 50s' in history of ODI World Cups

Diabetes: Morning routine to control blood sugar levels

7 foods that cleanse your liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became cordial with ex-beau Kartik Aaryan despite 'getting affected': 'There is no...'

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

HomeIndia

India

What was Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's comments on woman that sparked row in State Assembly?

BJP's Nishikant Dubey has branded CM Nitish Kumar's remark as 'porn storytelling.'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described in the State Assembly how an educated woman can constrain her husband during sexual intercourse while highlighting the importance of women's education to control the population in Bihar. 

Nitish Kumar, "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is why the numbers (of births) are coming down."

Kumar's statement has triggered a huge political row, BJP has insisted that Nitish Kumar must resign over his 'population control' remark despite his apology. The most cutting criticism of Kumar, the erstwhile BJP ally, came from Nishikant Dubey, who branded Bihar CM's remark as "porn storytelling".

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, calling him "very vulgar, patriarchal, and misogynistic."

"This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly," Poonawalla said.

During a speech at a political rally in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at Mr Kumar's use of "indecent language."

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav attempted to defend Nitish Kumar by claiming that the comment was about "sex education."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has requested the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly to take strong action against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks made in the Assembly on how important women's education is for population control.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: What is artificial rain and the science behind it?

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

'Main apni ninda khud karta hu...', Nitish Kumar apologises after 'vulgar' remarks on population control; watch video

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE