Weather update: IMD predicts light rains in North India on these days, check forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department's most recent forecast indicates that there may be light rain in Central India through February 12 and in East India from February 12 to February 14.

The IMD has further stated that isolated to scattered light rainfall is expected over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha until February 13 and over south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal from February 12 to 14. This is because of the influence of a lower-level trough in easterlies along the west coast and its expected east-northeastward movement.

Furthermore, until February 12 over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, and from February 13 to 14, over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, isolated light intensity thunderstorms with lightning are very likely. Telangana is predicted to see light, isolated rainfall today.

Over the next five days, it is very likely that minimum temperatures will rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in a number of locations in Northwest, Central, East, and West India.

On February 10, a cold wave conditions warning was also issued for a few isolated areas in south Bihar.

With the minimum temperature in the nation's capital remaining between five and seven degrees Celsius, the bitterly cold conditions in New Delhi are still present. According to RWFC New Delhi, the city's minimum temperature dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius on February 10.

It will be a misty morning when people wake up today, with a low of 7 degrees Celsius predicted. The minimum temperature over the next few days is expected to be between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 26.

