Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall, cold wave warning in these states; check forecast here

Twitter
Headlines

Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Police arrest man whose pistol was used to kill Uddhav Sena leader

'If he has decided....': Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's decision to withdraw from first 2 Tests against England

Why Paytm competitors are hesitant to hire people from fintech firm

How Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day, also preferred by Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella

UP: Tension prevails in Bareilly after cleric's call for protest on Gyanvapi issue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'If he has decided....': Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's decision to withdraw from first 2 Tests against England

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's crackling chemistry carries this fun rom-com

How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

Batters to score century in their 100th Test match

8 must-watch Bollywood blockbusters on unrequited love

5 perks of being Bharat Ratna awardee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Aarya Antim Vaar review: Sushmita Sen, Ram Madhvani keep you on the edge of your seat in this engaging but bumpy ride

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's crackling chemistry carries this fun rom-com

Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik seeks justice for daughter with Anupam Kher, fans react to late actor's last film

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall, cold wave warning in these states; check forecast here

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 161, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning, indicating that central parts of India are poised to receive light rainfall from February 10 to 14. This weather pattern is attributed to a trough/cyclonic circulation over the region, with Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh expected to experience isolated to scattered showers during this period. Concurrently, wet spells are anticipated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand until February 14, as mentioned by the weather forecast agency.

Additionally, southern states including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala are forecasted to witness rainy weather on February 10 and 11. Meanwhile, Delhi, the national capital, is predicted to have a clear sky on Friday, accompanied by morning mist, with temperatures ranging between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius. Notably, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, slightly below the seasonal average, according to IMD data.

Despite the weather conditions, Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category, with humidity levels fluctuating between 89 percent and 33 percent throughout the day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 161, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This reading followed previous AQI measurements of 175, 141, and 180 on Wednesday, Tuesday, and Monday respectively.

Looking ahead, IMD forecasts minimal changes in minimum temperatures across much of East India for the next three days, followed by a subsequent rise of 2-3°C. Similarly, North India is expected to experience consistent minimum temperatures over the next five days, with the likelihood of cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PAK vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Australia beat Pakistan in thriller to set up summit clash with India

Meet woman who founded Rs 7000 crore firm, fired from her own company, now wants Rs 738 crore for…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's crackling chemistry carries this fun rom-com

Pakistan Elections today: Polarisation, violence and dire challenges ahead for country

Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Goshalkar shot dead during Facebook live

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE