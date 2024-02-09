Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall, cold wave warning in these states; check forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning, indicating that central parts of India are poised to receive light rainfall from February 10 to 14. This weather pattern is attributed to a trough/cyclonic circulation over the region, with Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh expected to experience isolated to scattered showers during this period. Concurrently, wet spells are anticipated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand until February 14, as mentioned by the weather forecast agency.

Additionally, southern states including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala are forecasted to witness rainy weather on February 10 and 11. Meanwhile, Delhi, the national capital, is predicted to have a clear sky on Friday, accompanied by morning mist, with temperatures ranging between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius. Notably, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, slightly below the seasonal average, according to IMD data.

Despite the weather conditions, Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category, with humidity levels fluctuating between 89 percent and 33 percent throughout the day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 161, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This reading followed previous AQI measurements of 175, 141, and 180 on Wednesday, Tuesday, and Monday respectively.

Looking ahead, IMD forecasts minimal changes in minimum temperatures across much of East India for the next three days, followed by a subsequent rise of 2-3°C. Similarly, North India is expected to experience consistent minimum temperatures over the next five days, with the likelihood of cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.