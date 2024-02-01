Weather update: Above-normal temperatures, rainfall expected in parts of India in February; check full IMD forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement that above-normal maximum temperatures would likely prevail in parts of central and north India in February.

Last year, Delhi recorded the highest temperature for February in the last 55 years. In February 2023, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature as 2 degrees above the average temperature of the season, which was 12-13 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, above-normal rainfall is expected in India in February 2024, the IMD said.

Thick fog blanketed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to near zero and affecting road, rail and flight activities. The national capital is likely to get light rainfall for two days beginning today owing to a western disturbance in the Himalayan region.

With two western disturbances continuously to likely hit northwest India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall was very likely in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till February 4 and cease significantly thereafter, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall was predicted to occur in the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh on January 31 and February 1 and in Uttarakhand on January 31.