Headlines

10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

10 most fascinating and innovative hotels in Dubai

The Strategic Role of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in Retirement Planning

THE GROWTH STORY OF NOIDA, the Colossal Event, Organised at CRC The Flagship

Top 4 sites to get free Instagram likes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

10 most fascinating and innovative hotels in Dubai

The Strategic Role of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in Retirement Planning

Year Ender 203: Most searched recipes

9 new onscreen hit pairs of Bollywood in 2023

Benefits of sugar for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Koffee With Karan: Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Bollywood stars getting clicked by paparazzi at airport, says 'I don't...'

Bhojpuri cinema veteran Brijesh Tripathi passes away after suffering heart attack

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu recall shooting Dunki in real jail surrounded by dangerous criminals: 'Woh Khidki mein...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

According to the India Meteorological Department, exceptionally heavy rainfall was recorded in up to 39 locations in southern Tamil Nadu on Monday. The IMD said in a bulletin that light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to IMD, during the next five days, there is a good chance of isolated patches of dense to extremely dense fog over Punjab and dense fog over Haryana. Similar weather is predicted for Assam and Meghalaya from December 19 to December 21 in the early morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department, exceptionally heavy rainfall was recorded in up to 39 locations in southern Tamil Nadu on Monday. The IMD said in a bulletin that light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most areas of southern Tamil Nadu and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was reported in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts.

It is for the entire 24 hours, starting at 8.30 a.m. on December 17 and concluding at 8.30 a.m. on December 18. An upper air cyclonic circulation that extends across the Comorin area and neighbourhood to mid-tropospheric levels is what caused the rains.

There have been isolated reports of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, as well as an isolated report of heavy rain in Madurai. 2 reports of heavy rainfall, 33 reports of very heavy rainfall, and 39 reports of extremely heavy rainfall came from these southern regions.

The district of Thoothukudi received reports of 95 cm from Kayalpattinam, 69 cm from Tiruchendur, and 62 cm from Srivaikuntam. There is still upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region and surrounding regions that reach mid-tropospheric altitudes.

Rainfall exceeding 21 centimetres is classified as extremely heavy. It weighs between 7 and 11 cm and is extremely heavy, ranging from 12 to 20 cm. Based on 24-hour total rainfall (cm/day), the classification is made. There may probably be one or two areas of heavy rain in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi on December 19.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SA v IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan shine as India beat South Africa by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead

Burn calories without leaving your desk: Try these 10 simple exercises

Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE