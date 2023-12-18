Weather update: IMD predicts dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

According to the India Meteorological Department, exceptionally heavy rainfall was recorded in up to 39 locations in southern Tamil Nadu on Monday. The IMD said in a bulletin that light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

According to IMD, during the next five days, there is a good chance of isolated patches of dense to extremely dense fog over Punjab and dense fog over Haryana. Similar weather is predicted for Assam and Meghalaya from December 19 to December 21 in the early morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department, exceptionally heavy rainfall was recorded in up to 39 locations in southern Tamil Nadu on Monday. The IMD said in a bulletin that light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most areas of southern Tamil Nadu and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was reported in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts.

It is for the entire 24 hours, starting at 8.30 a.m. on December 17 and concluding at 8.30 a.m. on December 18. An upper air cyclonic circulation that extends across the Comorin area and neighbourhood to mid-tropospheric levels is what caused the rains.

There have been isolated reports of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, as well as an isolated report of heavy rain in Madurai. 2 reports of heavy rainfall, 33 reports of very heavy rainfall, and 39 reports of extremely heavy rainfall came from these southern regions.

The district of Thoothukudi received reports of 95 cm from Kayalpattinam, 69 cm from Tiruchendur, and 62 cm from Srivaikuntam. There is still upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region and surrounding regions that reach mid-tropospheric altitudes.

Rainfall exceeding 21 centimetres is classified as extremely heavy. It weighs between 7 and 11 cm and is extremely heavy, ranging from 12 to 20 cm. Based on 24-hour total rainfall (cm/day), the classification is made. There may probably be one or two areas of heavy rain in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi on December 19.

(With inputs from PTI)