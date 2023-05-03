Watch: Scuffle breaks out between police, protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Fight broke between delhi police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar | Photo: ANI

A scuffle broke out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday (May 3) where wrestlers were staging their protest. A video of the same was shared by the news agency ANI. A fight broke out between Delhi police and the protesting wrestlers.

"A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar," reported ANI

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/gzPJiPYuUU May 3, 2023

India's top wrestlers and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been engaged in a face-off for a long time.

Today, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha met Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 11 days fighting against sexual assault allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Read: Internet suspended for 5 days, Section 144 imposed: Know what's happening in Manipur