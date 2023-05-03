Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Scuffle breaks out between police, protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

A fight broke between the Delhi police and wrestlers who were protesting at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Watch: Scuffle breaks out between police, protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Fight broke between delhi police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar | Photo: ANI

A scuffle broke out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday (May 3) where wrestlers were staging their protest. A video of the same was shared by the news agency ANI. A fight broke out between Delhi police and the protesting wrestlers. 

"A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar," reported ANI

India's top wrestlers and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been engaged in a face-off for a long time. 

Today, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha met Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 11 days fighting against sexual assault allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Read: Internet suspended for 5 days, Section 144 imposed: Know what's happening in Manipur

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.