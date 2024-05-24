Twitter
Meet actress who worked at coffee shop, refused to work with Salman at 16; is more popular than Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia

This actress, who once rejected Salman Khan's film, later became a superstar.

Riya Sharma

May 24, 2024

Meet actress who worked at coffee shop, refused to work with Salman at 16; is more popular than Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia
Shraddha Kapoor (Image: Instagram)
Many actresses like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhagyashree, and others started their careers alongside Salman Khan and are now popular names in the industry. However, there is one actress, who refused to work with Salman at 16 and is now more popular than Deepika, Alia, and Shah Rukh Khan. 

The actress we are talking about started her career with flops but later on, one film changed her life and made her a superstar. She has since then starred in several hit films, however, none of her films have been a blockbuster yet. She is none other than Shraddha Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha  (@shraddhakapoor)

The nepotism debate in Bollywood is always doing rounds, however, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the star kids who enjoys a huge fan following. The actress belongs to the family of stars. She is the daughter of Bollywood's popular villains Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor, who is the sister of Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. 

Shraddha wanted to be an actress since childhood, in fact, the actress was just 17 when she left her college for her debut film Teen Patti. However, Shakti Kapoor revealed in an interview that the actress was offered Salman Khan's film Lucky: No Time For Love at the age of 16 because she was aspiring to become a psychologist. While studying abroad, the actress used to work at a coffee shop. 

Shraddha Kapoor's debut film, Teen Patti failed to perform well at the box office, and her next film  Luv Ka The End also flopped at the box office. However, the actress' life changed with her third film. The actress starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 which became a superhit and the actress became a superstar. 

After this, there was no looking back for her. She has since then starred in several hits like Stree, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Baaghi, Ek Villain and more. However, the actress has still not delivered any blockbusters. The actress has now become one of the leading actresses in Bollywood who charges Rs 5-7 crore per film. Not only this, but the actress also enjoys a huge fan following of 88.6 followers on Instagram, making her more popular than superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan. 

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Stree 2, which is a sequel to the hit film Stree. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to release this year.

