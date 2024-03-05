Watch: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday with over 30 of her most loyal fans

Sharddha Kapoor flew down some of her fans and celebrated her birthday with them.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in India. Her fans never leave a chance to make her feel special by expressing their love for her. Even Sharddha ever shies away from making her fans feel loved and extremely special. So on her birthday on Monday, the actress decided to party with over 30 of her most loyal fans that flew down to meet her.

The birthday occasion of Shraddha Kapoor is also an important day for her fans. This year they celebrate in a very beautiful way. The fans of the actress distributed the food boxes to the group of small children on the special day.

Fans took to social media and shared the series of pictures from the birthday celebration and jotted down the caption which says, "It's your birthday Shraa and we are really lucky to have u as our idol @shraddhakapoor you inspired us by all your work you do you always encouraged us to do good works. So this is what we do every year for your"

Shraddha indeed goes way beyond to make her fans feel special. The actress flew down over 30 of her most loyal fans and she spent quality time with them over interactions and food. It's indeed a very generous gesture from the actress and speaks volumes of her love towards her fans. She indeed stays connected with them as much as she can.

The love and respect of Shraddha's fans towards the actress knows no limits and they don't leave any moment to surprise the actress. Shraddha Kapoor also acknowledged the gesture of the fans by thanking them.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in the sequel of much awaited Stree 2.