Internet suspended for 5 days, Section 144 imposed: Know what's happening in Manipur

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Following reports of new incidents of violence in Bishnupur and Churachandpur as a result of tribal groups' protests against the addition of the Meitei community, which makes up the majority of the state's population, in the ST category, the authorities on Wednesday decided to halt internet connectivity in Manipur for a period of five days.

Additionally, Churachandpur district has been placed under a total public curfew that forbids anyone from leaving their respective homes. In light of the state of law and order, the Bishnupur district administration has implemented section 144 throughout the district.

What is happening in Manipur?

Thousands of tribals Wednesday turned up at a 'Solidarity March' called by a student body in all the ten hill districts of the state to oppose moves for inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the ST category. The All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM), which called for the march, said it was organised to protest moves to include the "Meitei community in the ST category".

Lawmakers of the valley areas have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, alarming communities who figure in the scheduled tribe list. The Meiteis who make up 53 per cent of the state's population inhabit the Manipur valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former pricely state's land area, and claim that they are facing difficulty in view of "large scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

READ | 'Nalayak' remark against PM Modi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank gets EC notice

The hill districts which accounts for much of the state's land mass is inhabited mostly by tribals - including the Nagas and Kukis - mostly live are protected from encroachment by valley people by various laws. Tribal villagers from interior hill areas came in buses and open trucks to the nearest hill district headquarters to attend the rallies.

In Naga-dominated Senapati town, the district headquarters with the same name and located about 58 km from the capital town of Imphal, the local bodies forced total shutdown of markets and suspension of public transport from 10 am to 1 pm to ensure that maximum number of demonstrators participate in the rally.

Thousands of tribals who make up about 40 pr cent of the population, joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei community. Representatives of the Senapati District Students' Association also met the deputy commissioner and apprised him of their concerns.

READ | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'Looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore...,' Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP

Rallies and marches in support of ATSUM

At Churachandpur, the second largest town in the state, people defied prohibitory orders and gathered at the public ground and took a rally till Tuibong peace ground to show their support to ATSUM, police said. Prohibitory orders were clamped for an indefinite period in the town last week following violent protests against a drive to evict villagers from reserved forest areas.

Security forces were rushed to the town from other parts of Manipur to control the situation after the vandalisation of a venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to address a programme. Similar rallies were also held at Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Noney, Ukhrul where even school students were seen among participants, police said.

Meanwhile, counter blockades were put up in the valley districts, including at Sugnu in Kakching district, in support of granting ST status to Meiteis. Protesters shouted slogans demanding ST status for the majority community as well as for the protection of reserved and protected forests.

READ | Who is Dipta Ghosh? Engineer-turned-cab driver and sole breadwinner inspiring many, now earns...

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state till the filing of the report. The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is spearheading the movement for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category said the demand is being made not merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions and tax relief, but "more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity", which they claimed was being "threatened by illegal migration from Myanmar, Bangladesh and by people from outside the state".