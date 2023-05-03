Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'Looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore...,' Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP

While addressing a public meeting at Indi, Vijayapura, the Congress leader said, "In the last three and a half years, they (BJP) have looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'Looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore...,' Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP
Photo: File (Image for representation)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka in the last three and a half years. While addressing a public meeting at Indi, Vijayapura, the Congress leader said, "In the last three and a half years, they (BJP) have looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka."

She added, "With the amount of money they looted, you could have built 100 AIIMS hospitals, 30,000 smart classrooms and houses for 30 lakh poor people. Today they cannot talk about your issues in front of you, so every day they raise some new issue which has no meaning for your development."

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at BJP saying that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party. Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses...now, some thieves 'who steal the governments' have also come, they are stealing the democracy...stop them...."

On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Jamakhandi Kudachi, Belagavi to campaign for the Congress party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls. On May 2, Congress released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections.The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

READ | Punish abuse culture of Congress by chanting Jai Bajrangbali while casting vote: PM Modi in Karnataka

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.