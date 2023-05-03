Who is Dipta Ghosh? Engineer-turned-cab driver and sole breadwinner inspiring many, now earns...

Photo: Facebook

Numerous accounts of people's struggles are shared on social media and inspire millions of people. When we lack desire to do anything, these stories serve as a source of inspiration. One such encouraging story just appeared on social media and is receiving a lot of positive feedback from online users.

It all began when Uber driver Dipta Ghosh and passenger Param Kalyan Singh crossed paths. He discovered there was much more to her story than just operating a cab after taking a ride with her.

Who is Dipta Ghosh?

Engineer-turned-cab driver, Dipta Ghosh has a BTech in Electrical, according to a Facebook post wrote by Param Kalyan Singh. She spent six years working for several businesses. She, her mother, and a younger sister were left behind when her father passed away in 2020.

She discovered that to be considered for any positions, she had to leave Kolkata. She didn't want to leave her mother and sister alone by doing that. She made the brave choice to obtain a commercial driver's licence even though she already had a driver's license. In 2021, She purchased an Alto and began driving for Uber.

READ | Meet IAS Nirish Rajput, newspaper boy who cracked UPSC with borrowed notes; know how he changed his fate

What is Dipta Ghosh's monthly salary?

He continued by saying that she enjoys her job. She puts in up to seven hours a day, six days a week, and makes about Rs 40,000 monthly, as per viral post.

The Facebook post has received over 4,300 reactions and more than 400 comments since it was shared.

Dipta Ghosh responded to the widely shared post by saying, "I am successful because my mum is by my side, along with the love of my younger sister, and blessings from my dad." She also made reference to the driving instructor. She also expressed her gratitude to everyone for their support and blessings, which assisted her in her path.