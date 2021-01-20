Voter ID card: Follow these simple steps to check your name online on national voters service portal www.nvsp.in

Every Indian citizen above 18 years of age has the right to exercise his/her electoral franchise and for this they are given a Voter ID card. All eligible voters, who are on the Election Commission's electoral rolls, have a physical copy of the voters' id card with a photo which is an acceptable proof for address and identity. The photo identity voter card was first introduced in 1993.

If any eligible voter wants to check his or name on the electoral roll, they can use the voter id card to do so.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check your name on the electoral roll using your Voter ID:

Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Service portal on www.nvsp.in

Step 2: On the top left corner of the portal, you will find the option ‘Search in electoral roll’

Step 3: You will then be re-directed to the page (https://electoralsearch.in/)

Step 4: You can either choose to search by details or choose search by EPIC number (Electors Photo Identity Card) and is commonly known as Voter ID card.

Step 5: For Search by EPIC number, you will have to provide the alphanumeric characters that is provided in your voter ID card.

Step 6: If you choose to search by details, you will be required to feed in your details such as your name, age, sex, state, date of birth, district, father's or husband's name.

Step 7: Fill in the required details and provide the captcha code.

Step 8: Now hit the search button.

If your name appears on the portal, it will mean you are eligible to vote in your area.

On the electoral search you can search your name in National Electoral Roll by entering basic details, locate polling station on map, print voter information slip.

You can also apply for Enrolment, Modification, Deletion and change of address in electoral roll. Alternatively, you can also know booth level officer (BLO), electoral roll officer (ERO) and know district election officials and officials in Chief Election Office, among other services.