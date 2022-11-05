Video: Man held for kicking six-year-old boy for leaning on his car in Kerala

Video: Man held for kicking 6-year-old boy for leaning on his car in Kerala. (screengrab from the viral video)

A man in Kerala`s Kannur district has been arrested for kicking a six-year-old kid for leaning on his car parked. The incident took place on Thursday in Thalassery. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media following which the police action came. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shehzad who kicked the child, the son of a Rajasthani couple, who sell balloons.

Assembly Speaker and Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer said a case would be registered soon and stringent action would be taken against the accused Kerala pic.twitter.com/xDkpp9khPp — Md fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) November 4, 2022

A young lawyer, who was an eyewitness to the incident, first raised an alarm over the incident and informed the police. Soon the police arrived at the location but by then Shehzad had left the place and the child was taken to the local hospital.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police traced the car and asked Shehzad to come to the police station. Shehzad did come to the station, but by 11 pm, he was allowed to leave while the car was kept at the police station.

By Friday morning with the vernacular TV channels airing this incident, the police took Shehzad into custody. The Thalassery Additional SP Nithin told the media that the arrest of Shehzad will be soon recorded and the charges include IPC 308 (which is a non-bailable offence) invoked against him. Nithin said that there was no lapse on the part of the police.

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty wrote on Facebook that this was a thing that should not have happened and strict action should be taken.

