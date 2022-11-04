Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi whipped himself in Telangana, watch video

Screen Grab

A new video shot by a Congress supporter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra is gaining a lot of attention online. Rahul Gandhi, a member of Parliament for the Congress Party, took part in the regional festival of Bonalu in Telangana. As part of the festival's rituals, Rahul Gandhi publicly flogged himself. There is also a video of this happening online. The India Jodo Yatra entered its 58th day on Friday. This is why Rahul Gandhi attended the festival's events. In this depiction, Rahul took on the persona of Potharaju, complete with a whip. Part of the Bonalu celebration is the Potharaju ceremony. He is worshipped as the brother of Mahakali, the Hindu deity, and is often shown with a whip in his hand.

Pothraju is the mythical sibling of Mahakali, the goddess of death and destruction. The protection of the females is Potharaju's responsibility. Throughout the celebration, Potharaju is the primary attraction.

The young men who have attained the status of Potharaju walk in front of the ladies who are taking part in the celebration, who are standing in the back. People travel this route to approach the temple. During this time, Potharaju cracks his own back with a whip made of rope. They put a paste of turmeric all over their bodies and sandalwood on their foreheads before getting their hair coloured. To these ladies, Potharaju is kind of like a brother. In order to pass as a Pothraju, you need to spend a good number of hours doing makeup.

Also, READ: 'Rajinikanth of Pakistan': Rehmat Gashkori takes internet by storm with his striking resemblance to Thalaiva

Where did the India Jodo Yatra reach?

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is now making a stop in Telangana. It is planned that the yatra would go through 19 assembly constituencies and 7 parliamentary seats throughout the state. Rahul Gandhi has travel a total of 375 km during this period. Gandhi's yatra, which began on September 7, began in Kanyakumari and is scheduled to end in Kashmir. The total distance covered is 3,570 km.

Maharashtra will be the next destination on this tour after Telangana. Last week, Rahul Gandhi travelled from Kerala through Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka, finally arriving in Telangana.