Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Video of BJP MLA alleged watching porn on mobile during Tripura Assembly session surfaces

As a session was taking place, the BJP lawmaker from Bagbas constituency had pornographic videos playing on his phone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

Video of BJP MLA alleged watching porn on mobile during Tripura Assembly session surfaces
Video of BJP MLA alleged watching porn on mobile during Tripura Assembly session surfaces

Jadab Lal Nath, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been accused of being caught watching porn during a Tripura Assembly session following the porn clip incident at Patna crossroads. As a session was taking place, the BJP lawmaker from Bagbasa constituency had pornographic videos playing on his phone. A video like this that was captured on camera has gone popular on social media.

The event is not unique, as MPs have previously received criticism for being caught watching porn in public. At the state Assembly of Karnataka in 2012, as business was being conducted, two legislators were captured on camera watching a pornographic video on a mobile device.

One of the ministers later claimed that they had watched the film "for educational purposes and to learn more about rave events." Laxman Savadi, the minister for cooperation, watched the videos, and CC Patil, the minister for women's and children's development, disclosed it in the 2012 incident.

The debate would not go away. Laxman Savadi was appointed as one of BS Yediyurappa's three deputy chief ministers in 2019, which sparked a new dispute. Workers for the Karnataka Mahila Congress protested against Laxman Savadi's selection and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah fire him.

 

 

The Patna Junction train station in Bihar recently made news when, for over three minutes, an adult movie took the place of the commercials playing on the TV screens mounted on the platforms.

READ | Delhi Covid-19 update: Masks back in national capital? Know AAP government’s coronavirus advisory

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.