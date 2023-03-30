Video of BJP MLA alleged watching porn on mobile during Tripura Assembly session surfaces

Jadab Lal Nath, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been accused of being caught watching porn during a Tripura Assembly session following the porn clip incident at Patna crossroads. As a session was taking place, the BJP lawmaker from Bagbasa constituency had pornographic videos playing on his phone. A video like this that was captured on camera has gone popular on social media.

The event is not unique, as MPs have previously received criticism for being caught watching porn in public. At the state Assembly of Karnataka in 2012, as business was being conducted, two legislators were captured on camera watching a pornographic video on a mobile device.

One of the ministers later claimed that they had watched the film "for educational purposes and to learn more about rave events." Laxman Savadi, the minister for cooperation, watched the videos, and CC Patil, the minister for women's and children's development, disclosed it in the 2012 incident.

The debate would not go away. Laxman Savadi was appointed as one of BS Yediyurappa's three deputy chief ministers in 2019, which sparked a new dispute. Workers for the Karnataka Mahila Congress protested against Laxman Savadi's selection and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah fire him.

So, BJP MLAs keep the legacy of watching porn during the Assembly sessions!



Now, BJP MLA from Bagbassa, north tripura Jadab Lal Nath was caught watching porn during the Tripura Assembly session.

Shame!#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai#SanskariRSS #BJPFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/iVyoF6fNj5 — Mayukh Biswas (@MayukhDuke) March 30, 2023

The Patna Junction train station in Bihar recently made news when, for over three minutes, an adult movie took the place of the commercials playing on the TV screens mounted on the platforms.

READ | Delhi Covid-19 update: Masks back in national capital? Know AAP government’s coronavirus advisory