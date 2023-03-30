Delhi Covid-19 update: Masks back in national capital? Know AAP government’s coronavirus advisory

Covid advisory in Delhi (Photo - Twitter)

In view of the rise in Covid cases in India as well as the national capital, there is a fresh coronavirus advisory issued in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Delhi has now put forward a fresh advisory to control the Covid situation in the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has told residents that there is no need to panic and the Covid situation across the national capital is under control. The government urged the residents of Delhi to follow all the Covid protocols for the next couple of weeks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to call an emergency Covid review meeting, with the Special Secretary, Health Department, Director of General Health Services, Nodal Officer for Oxygen and Testing and Medical Directors of several hospitals including LNJP in attendance.

In the midst of the rise in Covid cases in Delhi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj addressed a press conference where he said that there is no need to panic, urging all the residents to wear masks while going out in public places, especially in hospitals.

During the press conference, the health minister said, “When cases increase in Maharashtra, Delhi also begins to witness a rise in infections 2-3 weeks later. This has been the pattern. We held an emergency review meeting today where all experts were present. The positivity rate is above 10% but the number of tests is less so there is no need to panic. People with symptoms should wear masks. People visiting hospitals should wear mask.”

Meanwhile, it must be noted that there is no mandate to wear masks in Delhi as of now, and no fine will be imposed if a person is seen without a face mask in public. It is likely that if the number of cases keeps increasing, masks will be made mandatory in Delhi once again.

The total Covid tally in Delhi rose to 300 for the first time since August 2022, raising a wave of concern amid the residents of the national capital.

