Uttar Pradesh news: Traffic challans from 2017 to 2021 cancelled by Yogi Adityanath's government, check details

Uttar Pradesh cancels long-pending traffic challans, bringing relief to vehicle owners.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has made an important announcement pertaining to the cancellation of long-pending traffic challans for both private and commercial vehicle owners. This decision, which covers the period from 2017 to 2021, is set to bring considerable relief to the affected individuals.

Any challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, regardless of the type of vehicle, would be covered by the cancellation, according to the official document. This inclusive approach encompasses cases that are currently under consideration in various courts.

Reports indicate that Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh has directed all regional transport officers to remove the traffic challans from the portal once they receive the list of abated cases from the court. This step emphasizes the government's commitment to resolving the issue effectively.

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision is expected to alleviate the burden on numerous private and commercial vehicle owners across the state. To ensure the implementation of this directive, the government has issued instructions to all divisional transport offices to eliminate pending challans from the e-challan portal once they have received the court's list. This move has garnered widespread appreciation, particularly among those who were previously charged with traffic rule violations.

The Transport Commissioner clarified that this cancellation of old pending challans aligns with UP Ordinance Number 2 of June 2023. It is worth mentioning that farmers in Noida had been protesting for the annulment of such challans, highlighting the significance of this decision.

This significant action clears the way for the waiver of numerous challans throughout Uttar Pradesh. Following the cancellation of these long-pending challans, drivers need not panic during this period. They can conveniently settle their traffic challans online from the comfort of their homes.

People can acquire detailed information by visiting the UP Traffic Police's official website, where they only need to enter their vehicle's number to gain access to the required information. Additionally, drivers who believe that an inaccurate challan has been issued have the option to file a complaint immediately on the internet, ensuring a streamlined process.

Read more: No offence of hate speech made out against protesting wrestlers: Delhi Police tells court

