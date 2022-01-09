Uttar Pradesh increases night curfew time, suspends physical classes - Check new guidelines

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 News: On Sunday (January 9), fresh COVID-19 guidelines were issued from the office of Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra amid the recent spike in the state’s caseload.

The duration of the night curfew has been increased from earlier 11 pm to 5 am to 10 pm to 6 am, as per the official order. Physical classes have also been suspended till January 16 across educational institutions in the state. Schools will be conduction online classes.

As per the Chief Secretary’s order, “All the beneficiaries aged between 15 to 18 years of age must get a vaccination against COVID-19 by January 15.”

He also ordered the Integrated COVID Command Control (ICCC) to run with full capacity. He has ordered the Police officials and the District Magistrates to take stock of the pandemic situation. According to Uttar Pradesh`s Saturday health bulletin, the state saw 6,411 new COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from ANI)