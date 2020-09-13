Headlines

Use of mobile phones banned for taking bytes of MPs, live telecasting within Parliament premises

Ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat prohibited the use of mobile phones by media persons for live telecast or taking bytes of Ministers and lawmakers within Parliament House Complex to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 13, 2020, 08:18 PM IST

Ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat prohibited the use of mobile phones by media persons for live telecast or taking bytes of Ministers and lawmakers within Parliament House Complex to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"As informed earlier, media persons shall not use their mobile phones for taking bytes of Ministers and Members of Parliament anywhere in Parliament House Complex," the order issued on Sunday read.

Similarly, the order said, the use of mobile phones for live telecasts will remain prohibited as per past practice.

"All norms of social distancing will be adhered to by media persons."

The 4th session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday at 9 a.m.

However, from September 15 to October 1, the lower house will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. including Saturdays and Sundays.

The Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from September 15, it will function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

