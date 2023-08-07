UP Shocker: Two arrested for making boys drink urine, rub chillies on private parts over suspicion of stealing Rs 2,000

Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeIndia

India

UP Shocker: Two arrested for making boys drink urine, rub chillies on private parts over suspicion of stealing Rs 2,000

While two of the accused, Sappu alias Ubaidur Rehman and Saud Faisal, were arrested on Monday, the remaining six were arrested earlier.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eight people have been accused of allegedly making two boys drink urine and inserting chillies into their private parts over suspicion of theft, police said on Monday. While two of the accused, Sappu alias Ubaidur Rehman and Saud Faisal, were arrested on Monday, the remaining six were arrested earlier, they said.

In the incident that took place on Friday, the accused tied the hands of the two boys on the suspicion that they stole Rs 2,000 from a chicken farm. They made the boys drink urine, inserted green chillies into their private parts and injected them with petrol, according to police.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident, which was recorded by the accused, went viral on social media on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the father of one of the boys, the eight accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ | Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoints ex-New Zealand all-rounder as head coach

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for next 5 days, check rain forecast

Can regular stress and anxiety impact your fertility?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE