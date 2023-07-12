Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Emerging Indian pace attack set to shape the new WTC cycle

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

8 Benefits of walking everyday

7 Exercises for you to get a ripped body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

“Big Deal…” UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event in New York

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for booking first ticket of Jawan, says 'pehle bhai...'

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

HomeIndia

india

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

The government has also been maintaining absolute transparency in recruitment since 2017 to ensure that only eligible candidates get selected.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided employment to more than six lakh youths of the state in the last six years and more than 11,000 in a month, the state government said on Wednesday. 

The government has also been maintaining absolute transparency in recruitments since 2017 to ensure that only eligible candidates get selected.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi distributed appointment letters to 1,148 Sub-Inspectors selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on July 6, including 587 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (Clerk), 217 Sub-Inspectors (Confidential), and 344 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (Accounts).

Moreover, appointment letters were given to 227 constables selected under the sports quota on July 8. In the last six years, the Yogi government has made recruitments for more than 1.5 lakh positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department alone. An additional 2500 recruitments were made for dependents of the deceased personnel. 

All this has contributed to enhanced security in Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, the state government has also encouraged athletes by providing them with government jobs. Several athletes have been provided with gazetted jobs in Uttar Pradesh in the recent past. Moreover, Chief Minister Yogi has also honoured the youths from time to time. 

On 9th June, a felicitation ceremony was organized for 23 candidates selected through the Union Public Service Commission and 95 candidates through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana. According to the government, over 1.25 lakh women have been provided with government jobs.

The state government implemented a new MSME policy-2022 and started an annual loan scheme of Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Additionally, more than 21,000 products were sold on ODOP-e-commerce portal and about 1.5 lakh jobs were also created through the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana. 

Under the Skill Development Mission, more than 10.20 lakh youth trained in various trades were given employment. Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over appointment letters to 936 youths in various departments at a program organized at Lok Bhavan on Thursday. 

The appointment letters will be given for 231 positions of instructors in the Technical Education Department, 201 positions of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer at the Secretariat, 180 positions of Junior Assistants in the Transport Department, 130 positions of Junior Assistants in the Public Works Department, 128 positions of Junior Assistant in the Election Department, and 66 positions of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer in the UP Revenue Council. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE