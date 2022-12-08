UP By-Election Results 2022: How to track counting of votes live through Election Commission website

Track UP By-election 2022 result vote counting live on SEC website

UP By-elections 2022 vote counting: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2022 will commence from 8 am today, and the competition remains fierce between Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for a total of seven seats today.

The UP by-elections 2022 were conducted for a total of one Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in the state, which are Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar, and Khatauli. The Mainpuri seat, which is a stronghold for the Samajwadi Party, will be the prime focus of the bypolls today.

While the bypoll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat is taking place due to the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli, the polls were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases.

For those who wish to track the vote counting of the Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2022 in real-time, the website of the State Election Commission will give live updates for each constituency. Here is how you can track the vote count live.

UP By-Election Results 2022: How to track vote count through website

Step 1: Visit official website of UP State Election Commission, sec.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Election’ tag, and click on Election Results.

Step 3: Now, click on the desired constituency for which you want to check the results.

Step 4: You will be able to see the live vote count of the specific assembly seat on the website.

Step 5: You can check the UP Election Commission website for live updates, and also check which candidate won the seat.

