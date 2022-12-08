Headlines

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer shine as India beat Australia by 99 runs to take 2-0 lead

IND vs AUS: Emphasizing precision over power, says Shreyas Iyer after scoring century in 2nd ODI

Ind vs Aus: Team India make history with remarkable achievement in ODI cricket

J-K: Terror module busted in Kulgam district, five LeT terrorists arrested

PM Modi to address BJP workers' mega congregation in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

By-election Results 2022 Highlights: Samajwadi Party defends its bastions in UP, JD(U) leads in Bihar

The outcomes of the bypolls will not have any impact on the central or the state governments as the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority at both levels.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

UP Bypoll Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates, By-election Results 2022 LIVE News: The counting of votes for UP by-election in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday evening. BJP bagged Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat and Bihar's Kurhani seat, Congress has won Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur and Rajasthan's Sardarshahar seat. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Barsha Singh Bariha emerged victorious in Padampur assembly seat, and RJD's Madan Bhaiya won UP's Rampur seat.

Dimple Yadav of SP wins Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by more than 2.88 lakh votes. The re-election in Mainpuri was held due to the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October. 

Here are the highlights on the Bypoll Results 2022: 

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:54 PM

    UP CM Yodi Adityanath congratulates Khatauli, Rampur, Mainpuri bypoll winners.

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:55 PM

    Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav wins Mainpuri parliamentary bypolls

    Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypolls, defeating nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:54 PM

    Shivpal Singh Yadav adds Samajwadi party in Twitter bio

    Shivpal Singh Yadav adds Samajwadi party in his Twitter bio. Akhilesh Yadav posts 'SP-PRSP power has doubled' after merger. 

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:32 PM

    RLD defeats BJP in Khatauli

    Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Madan Bhaiya defeated BJP's Rajkumari Saini by 22,165 votes. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:31 PM

    BJP wins Rampur assembly seat. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM

    Rampur Bypoll Result 2022: BJP now leading

     

    Major turnaround in Rampur, the pocket borough of SP strongman Azam Khan, as BJP's Akash Saxena now leads by over 3,000 votes against Asim Raja. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 01:54 PM

    Odisha bypoll: BJD extends lead by over 15,000 votes in Padampur seat

    The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its lead to 15,541 votes over the BJP after the eighth round of counting for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district on Thursday, an official said. Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, got 43,691 votes, while the BJP's Pradip Purohit bagged 28,150 votes.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 01:53 PM

    Chhattisgarh: Congress candidate leading in Bhanupratappur bypoll

    Congress candidate Savitri Mandavi was leading by a margin of more than 14,000 votes over her nearest rival in the Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh

  • 08 Dec 2022, 11:24 AM

    Kurhani, Bihar bypoll results 2022 LIVE

    Manoj Singh Kushwaha of JD(U) leads BJP candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta by over 1,000 votes. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM

    UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE

    SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 59,949 votes in Mainpuri.
    Meanwhile, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja leads with a margin of 3,966 votes against BJP candidate Akash Saxena in Rampur.
    In Khatauli, RLD's Madan Bhaiya leads with a margin of 4,883 votes.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:08 AM

    According to official trends from Election Commission, SP candidate is leading against BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya with a margin of over 31,000 votes.

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:52 AM

    UP Bypoll Election Results LIVE 2022

    SP's Dimple Yadav is leading in Mainpuri with a margin of 15,406 votes wheras BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya is trailing.
    In Rampur, SP's Asim Raja is leading by a wafer thin margin of just over 120 votes against BJP candidate Akash Saxena.
    In Kahatauli, BJP candidate Rajkumari Saini is leading in Khatauli whereas Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Madan Bhaiya is trailing. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:41 AM

    Khatauli Bypoll Results LIVE 2022

    RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leads with over 1,000 votes in Khatauli assembly seat.

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:40 AM

    According to latest trends from Election Commission, Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Asim Raja is leading with a margin of 140 votes against BJP's Akash Saxena. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:37 AM

    UP Bypoll Results: Dimple Yadav leading in Mainpuri

    SP candidate Dimple Yadav is leading with a margin of 10,717 votes against BJP's Raghuram Shakya.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:14 AM

    UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE

    Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav is leading in Manpuri seat in the early trends. Meanwhile, BJP takes a lead in Rampur.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:04 AM

    Counting underway, trends awaited

    The initial trends in the bypoll results are still awaited. All eyes are on Mainpur Lok Sabha seat, and Rampur and Khatauli Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:56 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 | Counting begins

    The counting of votes for the 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the EVM votes.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:02 AM

    UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: SP pins hopes on Dimple Yadav

    Samajwadi Party has fielded party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where the bypoll was necessitated following the demise of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Against her, the BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.  

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:36 PM

    By-election Results 2022 LIVE | Counting in 2 hours

    The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. 

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:35 PM

    BJP eyes demolishing SP citadels

    While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is hoping to demolish the key Samajwadi Party (SP) citadels after wresting Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in June bypolls, the SP is keen to turn the tide with the public show of unity by Shivpal and Akhilesh, who declared that they have bridged their differences.

     

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:33 PM

    Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Why UP bypolls were necessitated?

    The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is taking place due to the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Rampur Sadar and Khatauli Assembly bypolls were necessitated after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan and BJP legislator Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases. Rampur has a sizeable Muslim population.

    While Khan, the most prominent Muslim leader of the Samajwadi Party, was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after a court awarded him a three-year imprisonment in a 2019 hate-speech case, Saini was disqualified following his conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

