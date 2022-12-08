By-election Results 2022 Highlights: Samajwadi Party defends its bastions in UP, JD(U) leads in Bihar

India
The outcomes of the bypolls will not have any impact on the central or the state governments as the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority at both levels.
UP Bypoll Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates, By-election Results 2022 LIVE News: The counting of votes for UP by-election in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday evening. BJP bagged Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat and Bihar's Kurhani seat, Congress has won Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur and Rajasthan's Sardarshahar seat. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Barsha Singh Bariha emerged victorious in Padampur assembly seat, and RJD's Madan Bhaiya won UP's Rampur seat.
Dimple Yadav of SP wins Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by more than 2.88 lakh votes. The re-election in Mainpuri was held due to the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.
Here are the highlights on the Bypoll Results 2022:
Shivpal Singh Yadav adds Samajwadi party in his Twitter bio. Akhilesh Yadav posts 'SP-PRSP power has doubled' after merger.
सपा-प्रसपा के साथ आने से समाजवादी आंदोलन और सौहार्द की सकारात्मक राजनीति की शक्ति दुगनी हो गयी है. pic.twitter.com/OFjWHMB2Ka— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 8, 2022
The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its lead to 15,541 votes over the BJP after the eighth round of counting for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district on Thursday, an official said. Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, got 43,691 votes, while the BJP's Pradip Purohit bagged 28,150 votes.
SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 59,949 votes in Mainpuri.
Meanwhile, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja leads with a margin of 3,966 votes against BJP candidate Akash Saxena in Rampur.
In Khatauli, RLD's Madan Bhaiya leads with a margin of 4,883 votes.
SP's Dimple Yadav is leading in Mainpuri with a margin of 15,406 votes wheras BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya is trailing.
In Rampur, SP's Asim Raja is leading by a wafer thin margin of just over 120 votes against BJP candidate Akash Saxena.
In Kahatauli, BJP candidate Rajkumari Saini is leading in Khatauli whereas Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Madan Bhaiya is trailing.
Samajwadi Party has fielded party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where the bypoll was necessitated following the demise of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Against her, the BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is hoping to demolish the key Samajwadi Party (SP) citadels after wresting Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in June bypolls, the SP is keen to turn the tide with the public show of unity by Shivpal and Akhilesh, who declared that they have bridged their differences.
The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is taking place due to the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Rampur Sadar and Khatauli Assembly bypolls were necessitated after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan and BJP legislator Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases. Rampur has a sizeable Muslim population.
While Khan, the most prominent Muslim leader of the Samajwadi Party, was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after a court awarded him a three-year imprisonment in a 2019 hate-speech case, Saini was disqualified following his conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.