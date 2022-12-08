By-election Results 2022 Highlights: Samajwadi Party defends its bastions in UP, JD(U) leads in Bihar

The outcomes of the bypolls will not have any impact on the central or the state governments as the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority at both levels.

UP Bypoll Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates, By-election Results 2022 LIVE News: The counting of votes for UP by-election in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday evening. BJP bagged Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat and Bihar's Kurhani seat, Congress has won Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur and Rajasthan's Sardarshahar seat. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Barsha Singh Bariha emerged victorious in Padampur assembly seat, and RJD's Madan Bhaiya won UP's Rampur seat.

Dimple Yadav of SP wins Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by more than 2.88 lakh votes. The re-election in Mainpuri was held due to the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.

Here are the highlights on the Bypoll Results 2022: