Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut wins Mandi, leading by 72696 votes

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow.

The Bhartiya Janata party is leading in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the latest trends by the Election Commission of India. In the most watched seat of Himachal Pradesh, Mandi, actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut is leading with 72696 seats while Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh is trailing.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the by-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Speaking with ANI, Kangana said, "They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman... And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters."

She further said, "As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here. I have always said that I will work as a soldier in PM Narendra Modi's goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere."

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram account to post a message of victory. She shared a photo with the caption, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, and this is the victory of honoring Mandi."

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

READ | Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Hanuman Beniwal leading by 7629 votes against BJP's Jyoti Mirdha